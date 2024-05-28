Sting Kicks Off 3.0 Trio Tour: Set List, Videos

Sting launched his Sting 3.0 trio tour in Dresden, Germany, on Saturday, delivering a 22-song set.

Accompanied by longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, he performed Police classics alongside a selection of tracks from across his solo career.

The show opened with four Police numbers – “Voices Inside My Head” – which he hadn’t played since 2006 – “Message in a Bottle,” Synchronicity II” and “Driven to Tears,” before Sting turned his attention to his own material with “Fields of Gold,” “Fortress Around Your Heart” and “Never Coming Come.”

In total he performed 10 Police tracks and 12 solo ones, with “When The Angels Fall” making its first appearance since 1992 and “Never Coming Home” returning from 2012. The full set list and videos can be seen below.

The European leg of the Sting 3.0 tour runs until Aug. 31, with North American dates commencing on Sept. 17.

Watch Sting Perform in Germany, 5/25/24

Sting – Messehalle in Dresden, Germany, 5/25/24 – Set List

1. “Voices Inside My Head”

2. “Message in a Bottle”

3. “Synchronicity II”

4. “Driven to Tears”

5. “Fields of Gold”

6. “Never Coming Home”

7. “When the Angels Fall”

8. “A Thousand Years”

9. “Tea in the Sahara”

10. “The Hounds of Winter”

11. “Mad About You”

12. “Fortress Around Your Heart”

13. “Can’t Stand Losing You”

14. “Englishman in New York”

15. “Shape of My Heart”

16. “Walking on the Moon”

17. “So Lonely”

18. “Desert Rose”

19. “King of Pain”

20. “Every Breath You Take”

21. “Roxanne”

22. “Fragile”