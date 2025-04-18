Stevie Nicks is working on a new album.

On Wednesday, the singer was inducted into the Pollstar Hall of Fame, where she gave a speech. In it, Nicks noted that the project, which she described as a "ghost record," began in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires. Nicks' home in Southern California was saved, though she was forced to evacuate.

"It just really kinda happened in the last couple of weeks because of, you know, the fires,” she said. "I was sitting in a hotel for 92 days, and at some point during that last part of the 92 days, I said, 'You know what? I feel like I'm on the road, but there's no shows.' I'm just sitting here by myself because everybody else is at the house, doing all the remediations and everything, and it's just me, sitting here. And I thought, 'You need to go back to work.' And I did."

READ MORE: The Stories Behind 10 Rare Songs by Stevie Nicks

Nicks also said that she was partly inspired by an exchange she once had with Prince, who rejected a gold necklace she brought him and said to her: "You always bring me a gift, you never bring me you."

So far, Nicks says she has seven "autobiographical" songs.

"They are not airy-fairy songs that you are wondering who they're about but you don't really get it," she explained. "They're real stories of memories of mine, of fantastic men."

When Did Stevie Nicks Last Release an Album?

Nicks' last released an album of new material in 2011, titled In Your Dreams. Three years after that, she released 24 Karat Gold: Songs From the Vault, which contained new versions of Nicks' older demos from throughout her career.