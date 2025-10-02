Stevie Nicks finally kicked off her 2025 U.S. tour on Wednesday evening in Portland, Oregon.

The tour was originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, but one week before that, Nicks announced that "a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder" would mean things would need to be postponed. The Fleetwood Mac singer's concerts in August and September were all canceled and will be rescheduled at a later point.

But on Wednesday night, Nicks got back into gear with a show that included various Fleetwood Mac classics, plus the live debut of "The Lighthouse," a song Nicks released in September of 2024 that was inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. She also performed "Angel," a track that appeared on 1979's Tusk album, and one that Nicks has not performed live since 1983.

You can view a complete set list, plus fan-filmed video of Nicks performing "Angel" — as well as "Landslide" during her encore — below.

A Bit of Background on 1979's 'Angel'

"Angel," which was released as the sixth and final single from Tusk, was written about one of Nicks' bandmates. (It should not be confused with a song of the exact same name that was written by Bob Welch and included on the band's 1974 album Heroes are Hard to Find.)

"A song about Mick [Fleetwood]. Not so much my love affair with him. I was always taken with his style, and in those days he would walk in the room and I would just look up," Nicks explained for liner notes that accompanied a 2015 expanded reissue of Tusk (via stevienicks.info). "'I still look up when you walk in the room...I try not to reach out.' It's all about him and his crazy fob watch and his really beautiful clothes. He's a very stylish individual and I was just this little California girl who'd never really known anybody like him."

Watch Stevie Nicks Perform 'Landslide' in Portland

Stevie Nicks, Oct. 1, 2025, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon, Set List:

1. "Not Fade Away" (The Crickets cover)

2. "If Anyone Falls"

3. "Outside the Rain"

4. "Dreams" (Fleetwood Mac song)

5. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around"

6. "The Lighthouse" (Live debut)

7. "Gypsy" (Fleetwood Mac song)

8. "Wild Heart" / "Bella Donna"

9. "Stand Back"

10. "Free Fallin'" (Tom Petty cover)

11. "Gold Dust Woman" (Fleetwood Mac song)

12. "Angel" (Fleetwood Mac song) (First Time Since 'The Wild Heart Tour' in 1983)

13. "Edge of Seventeen"

Encore:

14. "Rhiannon" (Fleetwood Mac song)

15. "Landslide" (Fleetwood Mac song)