Listen to Stevie Nicks’ New Song ‘The Lighthouse’

Stevie Nicks has released a brand new single titled "The Lighthouse," her first original song since 2020.

You can listen to the track, which was co-written with Magnus Birgersson and Vincent Villuis and comes accompanied by a music video, below.

Some of the song's lyrics come from a poem Nicks shared with fans back in 2022 which she called "Get It Back:" "I want to be the lighthouse / Bring you all together / Bring you out in stormy weather / I wanna teach you to fight." The poem was directed toward "fans and women of America, 18 to 100 years old," and encouraged people to register to vote.

I wrote this song a few months after Roe v Wade was overturned," Nicks said in a new press release. "It seemed like overnight, people were saying 'what can we, as a collective force, do about this...' For me, it was to write a song.

"It took a while because I was on the road. Then early one morning I was watching the news on TV and a certain newscaster said something that felt like she was talking to me — explaining what the loss of Roe v Wade would come to mean. I wrote the song the next morning and recorded it that night. That was Sept. 6, 2022. I have been working on it ever since. I have often said to myself, 'This may be the most important thing I ever do. To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters — and the men that love them. This is an anthem."

Stevie Nicks' Most Recent Releases

"The Lighthouse" marks Nicks' first original release since 2020's "Show Them the Way," which featured Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl on drums and Eurythmics' Dave Stewart on guitar. It was also was based on a poem Nicks wrote, in that case after having a dream she was at a political benefit that included Martin Luther King Jr., John and Bobby Kennedy and John Lewis.

"Show Them the Way" was followed two years later by a cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth."