Stevie Nicks echoed her friend and pop superstar Taylor Swift in a new social media post urging Americans to research presidential candidates and cast their vote in the upcoming election.

"As my friend Taylor Swift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs," Nicks wrote alongside a selfie of her and her dog. "Only 54 days left until the election. Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do."

She then linked to vote.gov and signed her post, "Love, Stevie Nicks, Childless Dog Lady."

What Did Taylor Swift Say About the 2024 Presidential Election?

Nicks' exhortation to vote arrived less than a day after Swift announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, who debated former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote in an Instagram post that has amassed more than 9 million likes as of Wednesday afternoon. "I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades." She signed her message, "With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."

While Nicks did not explicitly endorse a candidate in her post, their similar signatures imply the Fleetwood Mac singer's support for Harris — or rather, her opposition of Trump's running mate J.D. Vance, who complained to Fox News in 2021 that the United States was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."