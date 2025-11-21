Some things about Stevie Nicks are undeniable – she is one of rock’s most distinctive voices, she is an entrancing presence onstage and she is unquestionably a woman of passion.

Over the years that passion has presented itself through songs, poetry and in her relationships. Never one to shy away from vulnerability, Nicks has regularly bared her soul within her lyrics. As such, her romances have regularly been a source of inspiration.

Below, we’ve chronicled 16 of the relationships Nicks has been involved in, ranging from long-term romance to short affairs. While not all of them inspired her material, they nevertheless added further life experience to the songwriter’s personal tapestry. The list includes some of her most famous partners – like Lindsey Buckingham, Don Henley and Joe Walsh – as well as some lesser-known trysts.

READ MORE: The Women of Mick Jagger: 64 Women Linked With the Stones Singer

In recent years, Nicks has embraced the single’s life, without fully abandoning love.

“I live a single woman’s life and yes, I spend a lot of time by myself. I have a few very close friends, most of them I’ve known forever, and I kind of like it,” she explained to the New York Times. “Would I be willing to have a boyfriend? It would be fun if I could find a boyfriend who understood my life and didn’t get his feelings hurt because I’m always a phone call away from having to leave in two hours for New York or a phone call away from having to do interviews all day long. It’s not very much fun to be Mr. Stevie Nicks.”

Here are 16 of the men who have been romantically linked to Nicks in the past.