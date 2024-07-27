Stevie Nicks Says ‘Crazy’ Leg Infection Forced Show Postponement

Stevie Nicks performed in Glasgow on Wednesday, where she detailed the "crazy" leg infection that led to the initial postponement of the show earlier in the month.

The singer was scheduled to perform at the OVO Hydro on July 6, but she had to postpone the show at the last minute due to "a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time." (A July 9 appearance in Manchester was also pushed to July 16.) On Wednesday, however, Nicks described her recent health setback in slightly more severe terms.

"I don't know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy," Nicks told the audience. The superstar noted that she and her crew had arrived in Glasgow a few days before their originally scheduled show and were staying in a "fabulous castle" when she realized something was wrong.

"I finally just looked at my assistant — it was like 2 in the morning — and I said, 'I think we need to go to emergency,'" Nicks said. "And so our butler, this wonderful man … throws us in his BMW sedan, which is so great, and off we sped through the night to a hospital. And I was there for two days, and then they let me go back to the castle, and we canceled this show."

She ended her speech on a note of defiance and determination that earned a wave of applause from the audience. "This whole tour I've been fighting what started here," she said. "And I would be damned if I wasn't coming back here."

Nicks has been on the road for more than two years now and will conclude her globe-spanning tour in September when she plays two makeup dates in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Watch Stevie Nicks Explain 'Crazy' Leg Infection in Glasgow