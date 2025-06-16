Stevie Nicks Adds More Dates to 2025 Tour

Stevie Nicks has extended her 2025 tour.

The singer's summer tour is scheduled to begin in early August and run through October. She has now added eight more dates to the tour, bringing the total number of concerts she will perform this summer to 17.

New dates include an opening night at New York's Barclays Center (moved from an earlier MetLife Stadium performance) and an end-of-tour concert in Hartford, Connecticut.

Nicks was scheduled to perform a handful of stadium dates with coheadliner Billy Joel this summer, but he has dropped out of the concerts after revealing a diagnosis of a rare brain disorder in May.

Most of those shows are still on the schedule, though they have been moved from stadiums to arenas now that they are solo Nicks performances.

Where Is Stevie Nicks Playing in 2025?

Nicks' 2025 tour will begin on Aug. 8 in Brooklyn with a show at Barclays Center. The dates were previously scheduled to conclude on Oct. 15 in Oklahoma City, but new concerts will now bring the tour to an end on Oct. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.

The newly announced shows will take place in Hollywood, Florida; Detroit; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento; Atlantic City; and Charlotte.

You can see Nicks' entire tour schedule below.

The presale for the new dates starts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Live Nation.

Stevie Nicks 2025 Tour

August 8 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

August 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

August 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

August 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 3 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

September 7 – Detroit MI — Little Caesars Arena

October 1 – Portland OR – MODA Center

October 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

October 7 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

October 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 25 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena