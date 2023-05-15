Stevie Nicks Announces More US Tour Dates
Stevie Nicks has added 13 more U.S. dates to her 2023 tour.
Newly announced cities include Houston, Pittsburgh, New York City, Memphis, Detroit and San Diego. You can see a complete list of tour dates below.
"Thank you to everyone who's come out to see us so far, I've been having such a great time on the road," Nicks said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We are so happy to announce that we are adding 13 more shows to my 2023 tour! I hope I see you out there."
Tickets for the additional concerts will be available starting May 19 at Nicks' website.
Nicks has recently been performing with Billy Joel. At their first show together in March, she dedicated her rendition of "Landslide" to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in November.
"There's really not much to say," Nicks said from the stage. "We just will pretend that she's still here. That's how I’m trying to deal with it. Thank you for listening."
Stevie Nicks 2023 Tour
May 16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
May 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
June 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 8 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Aug. 12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Aug. 15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 4 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 28 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
Nov. 1 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Nov. 4 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center ^
Nov. 7 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 29 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Dec. 2 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
Dec. 5 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Dec. 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Dec. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
*Additional Dates in Bold