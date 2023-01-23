Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates
Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023.
The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto.
Before that March 15 date, Nicks will perform her first joint concert with Billy Joel on March 10 in Inglewood, Calif. The two artists are slated to perform nine shows together throughout 2023. (Nicks' new tour will run alongside these dates.)
You can see a complete list of show dates below.
Tickets for all Nicks' solo shows will go on sale on Jan. 27, with more information available on her website. Tickets for the concerts with Joel are available now.
Nicks' most recent releases include a cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth" and a collaboration with Dave Stewart called "Face to Face," which was written in support of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's Global United 24 project.
The singer is also one of several legends who will appear on Dolly Parton's upcoming rock album, which also features appearances by Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steven Tyler and others. Earlier this month, Nicks wished Parton a Happy Birthday on Twitter, calling her "my new friend."
Stevie Nicks 2023 Tour
March 10 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *
March 15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
March 23 — San Fransico, CA @ Chase Center
March 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
March 30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
April 2 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
April 5 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
April 8 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *
May 12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
May 16 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
May 19 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *
May 22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 25 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *
June 20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 27 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 5 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *
Aug. 19 — Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium *
Sept. 23 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *
Oct. 7 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium *
Nov. 10 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *
* With Billy Joel