Watch Steven Tyler’s First Performance Since Vocal Cord Damage

Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance at the Black Crowes’ May 15 concert London, delivering his first performance since suffering serious vocal cord damage last year.

After rocking through their 16-song set, the Crowes returned to the stage for an encore. The band had just launched into Aerosmith’s classic song “Mama Kin” when Tyler walked onstage unannounced. It didn’t take long for the audience to recognize the famous frontman, as a loud cheer from the crowd soon erupted.

Black Crowes vocalist Chris Robinson started the song off, handling the opening lines before Tyler grabbed the microphone and belted out the next part. The two singers proceeded to trade verses throughout the rendition, occasionally bringing their voices together on the chorus. Watch footage of the performance below.

Steven Tyler's Recovery From Vocal Cord Damage

Tyler’s guest appearance in London marks his first performance since Aerosmith was forced to postpone their Peace Out farewell tour. The band initially launched the highly anticipated trek on Sept. 2, 2023, but the singer suffered vocal cord damage after just three shows. He was later diagnosed with a fractured larynx and ordered to rest.

Aerosmith recently announced the rescheduled dates for their Peace Out tour, and Tyler’s performance with the Black Crowes seemingly signals he’s ready to return to the road. Aerosmith is set to resume their farewell tour on Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh. The Black Crowes -- who were scheduled to join Aerosmith on the original trek -- will once again return to serve as the opening act.