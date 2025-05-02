See Steven Tyler and Joe Perry’s First Performance Since 2023

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry hit the stage together on Wednesday night in San Francisco for a benefit concert that included various special guests. It was the first time the two Aerosmith members performed together since 2023.

The guests included Chris Robinson, Robin Zander, Matt Sorum, Nuno Bettencourt, James Lomenzo, Phil Xenidis, Suzie McNeil and Buck Johnson.

According to a set list posted on Aerosmith's social media, the evening's show began with performances by Zander, followed by Robinson and, finally, Tyler and Perry. The concert concluded with an all-star encore performance of the classic R&B song "Train Kept a Rollin'" and the Beatles' "Come Together."

You can view fan-filmed footage from the show, plus photos posted to Aerosmith's Instagram and the set list, below.

When Was the Last Time Steven Tyler and Joe Perry Performed Together?

It's been over a year since the last time Tyler and Perry performed together. The last time it happened was back in September of 2023 when Aerosmith launched their farewell tour but only managed to perform a handful of shows until the trek was postponed.

Ultimately, the entire tour was called off due to Tyler's vocal injury and the band announced their retirement from touring. Tyler did perform a charity event in February of this year at the Hollywood Palladium in California, and although Perry was originally slated to participate in it as well, the reunion did not transpire.

Watch Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Matt Sorum and Nuno Bittencourt Perform 'Dream On'

Watch Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and More Perform 'Come Together'

Janie's Fund Benefit Concert, 4/30/25, San Francisco, California, Set List:

1. "I Want You to Want Me" — Robin Zander

2. "Hello There" / "Surrender" — Robin Zander

3. "Ain't That a Shame" — Robin Zander

4. "Dream Police" — Robin Zander

5. "Kickin' My Heart Around" — Chris Robinson

6. "Twice as Hard" — Chris Robinson

7. "Jealous Again"— Chris Robinson

8. "Hard to Handle" – Chris Robinson

9. "Remedy" — Chris Robinson

10. "Toys in the Attic" – Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

11. "Same Old Song and Dance" — Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

12. "Sweet Emotion" — Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

13. "Dream On" – Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

14. "Walk This Way" – Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

Encore — All

15. "Train Kept a Rollin'"

16. "Come Together"