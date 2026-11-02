Steven Tyler Pushes Back Against Speculation About Aerosmith’s Retirement

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler pushed back against reports that the band's touring days are done during the band's Sunday night Hollywood Bowl concert.

The band performed their first live shows in over three years on Friday and Sunday night, playing a shortened headlining set after a star-studded lineup of guests such as Heart and Guns N' Roses performed Aerosmith songs, similar to the format of Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning show.

Read More: Revisiting Aerosmith's Comeback Concert

In welcoming the crowd to the Oct. 29 concert, comedian Bill Burr, serving as the show MC, declared that “this amazing event” would be the “final two shows in Aerosmith’s history.” Naturally, this sent Aerosmith fans all over the internet into a frenzy.

They may not have anything to worry about.

"So Bill Burr said these are our final shows, huh?" Tyler said while addressing Sunday night's Hollywood Bowl crowd. "Doesn't he know that you can't get rid of Aerosmith? In fact, at the end of the f---ing world, there will only be cockroaches, Aerosmith and I guess, Bill Burr!"

Tyler doesn't seem to hold any grudge against Burr, later referring to the stand-up star as "Boston's own Charlie Brown with a bad-ass attitude."

At the end of the show, the singer muddied the waters a bit with a speech that did hint at this being the end of an era: "Before we say goodnight, I just want to say what a ride it has been with my brothers. 55 years, you guys, 55 years."

Guitarist Joe Perry didn't address the band's future with his final words from the stage. "I gotta say thank you to all the performers that came out tonight and played our songs," he said, before self-deprecatingly (and incorrectly) adding: "A lot better than we ever did."