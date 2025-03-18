Steve Winwood Sets First North American Tour Since 2018

Steve Winwood is returning to North America as a headliner for the first time in six years. Nine newly announced dates follow a pair of previously announced shows with the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

All of the concerts will take place in September, beginning with a two-night stand in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The tour will also make stops in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Massachusetts. He'll wrap things up at Niagara Falls.

A complete list of cities and dates is below. Tickets for these new dates go on sale for the general public at 10AM local time on Friday, March 21.

Winwood supported the Doobie Brothers on tour last summer. His most recent studio album dates back to 2008's Nine Lives, a Top 20 U.S. hit.

Steve Winwood Fall 2025 Tour

9/12-13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

9/15 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

9/17 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

9/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

9/20 – Vienna, VA @ The Filene Center at Wolf Trap

9/22 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

9/24 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

9/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/27 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

9/28 – Niagara Falls, ON, Canada @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino