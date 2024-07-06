Steve Perry Imposter Steals $122,000 From 75-Year-Old Journey Fan

A 75-year-old Journey fan in Cleveland, Ohio was reportedly scammed out of $122,000 by an online imposter posing as Steve Perry.

According to WKYC, in January the woman responded to a Facebook message from someone claiming to be the band's former lead singer. According to Westlake police, "The fake Mr. Perry had a business opportunity and of course 'needed a woman in his life.'"

According to the police report, over the next several months the woman sent the Perry imposter $72,000 in wire transfers to "various persons in various different states, designated by 'Perry,' through her bank" as well as $50,000 in gift cards.

When the imposter began demanding pictures of her passports and driver's license, the woman realized she was being scammed and went to the Police. They are attempting to track down the criminal, and also advised the woman to report the scam to her bank and the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Joe Elliott Offers Blunt Advice on Avoiding Rock Star Impersonator Scams

Earlier this year, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott released a video warning fans against online imposters, who he said were "really starting to piss me off." He offered some blunt advice about how to spot these scams. “I don’t need your money, okay? I would never, ever ask you for money because my wife’s divorcing me or my leg fell off or I need a glass eye. It’s complete and utter horseshit. Anyone who sends you an email claiming that they’re me or they’re gonna take you on a date or… I don’t know, my house fell over, it’s not true!”