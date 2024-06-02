Steve Miller Praises Eminem’s ‘Abracadabra’ Sample: ‘I’m Honored’

Steve Miller has praised Eminem for his sampling of the Steve Miller Band's 1982 hit "Abracadabra" in the rapper's new single, "Houdini."

"Hey EM," Miller wrote in an Instagram post, "there is a long chain of stories, poetry, lyrics and musical roots that have crossed cultures and generations inspiring the whole world for hundreds of years and in all those lines of thought, music and rhythm there are special artists who take it all in and create new original ideas from their own feelings and experiences. You are one of those timeless originators building something new on a long musical legacy of original artists."

Miller cited several of those he believes to be "original artists," including Les Paul, Jimmy Reed, the Beatles, Chuck Berry, John Coltrane and Miles Davis, among others.

"I have always tried to credit, honor and respect the major influencers in my life and to always credit, honor royalties and share knowledge of their work through my own work," Miller continued. "I didn't know it would be this way when I was a kid trying to make a living playing music and making records, I only knew I had to respect the art that came before me and fight for it too among all the crooks, thieves and imposters."

Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, earning induction during his first year of eligibility. In his speech, Eminem took time to note the artists who had inspired him over the years.

"My musical influences are many," he said, reciting a list of artists, "and they say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it took a whole genre and culture to raise me. They say success has many colors, and that's definitely true for me."

Miller concluded his Instagram post using Eminem's government name: "There aren't many artists who take the time or make the effort to stand up for themselves and credit and respect their influencers at the same time. Marshall Mathers you are an exception and on my short list of people who respect the art. To be included in your process feels good while I'm still singing and playing the music I love. I'm honored."

