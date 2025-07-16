Steve Miller has canceled his band's future tour plans, stating that the threat of natural disasters such as floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has made the risk to his band, crew and fans "unacceptable."

With a Wednesday night social media post Miller, who was set to launch a 28-date U.S. tour on Aug. 15 in Bethel, New York said he was trusting his gut rather than putting people in harm's way:

You make music with your instincts. You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts... The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all our upcoming tour dates. The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So... You can blame it on the weather... The tour is cancelled. Don't know where, don't know when... We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness, Please take care of each other. Steve, The Band and Crew

Read More: How Steve Miller Saved 'Jet Airliner' From Obscurity

Miller has only played one show so far in 2025, Feb. 28 at a casino in Oklahoma. His decision arrives three weeks after Chrissie Hynde predicted the imminent end of outdoor concerts in her own social media post.

"Hope you're all surviving the heat wave," the Pretenders leader wrote on June 23. "I'm remembering the last couple years when we supported Guns N' Roses, and then the Foo Fighters in stadiums. It was so hot I had to strap ice packs around my waist. And I realized then that outdoor events are going to come to an end. It's too hot."

This year's edition of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee was canceled due to severe weather conditions on June 13 after completing only one of the four planned nights.