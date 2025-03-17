Steve Miller Band Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

The Steve Miller Band has announced a handful of summer 2025 tour dates taking place throughout the northeastern United States.

Six shows have been announced so far, with the brief run kicking off on Aug. 15 in Bethel, New York, and concluding on Aug. 30 in Salamanca, New York. The band will make additional stops in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New York and New Jersey between those bookending dates.

Tickets for all six shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Steve Miller Band's Recent Touring and Album Activity

Miller has kept up a steady touring regimen over the past several years, performing more than 30 shows in 2024 and more than 40 shows in 2023. The band headlined several dates and also supported the likes of Def Leppard, Journey and the Eagles (filling in for Steely Dan on the latter's tour) at various points.

It's been more than a decade since Miller released his last studio album, 2011's Let Your Hair Down. Much more recently, he commemorated the 50th anniversary of his landmark album The Joker in 2023 with the J50: The Evolution of The Joker box set.

Anybody who needs an explanation for Miller's enduring popularity need look no further than his reasoning behind The Joker's chart-topping title track.

"To make a hit record, I thought it was best to have five hooks. Not one, not two, not three, not four, but five, if you really wanted to deliver a hit," he said. "Like if you take 'The Joker.' 'Some people call me the Space Cowboy.' What the hell was that? Then it continues and it gets your attention again: the slide guitar, the chorus, the harmony, the wolf whistle. It all adds up. All of these things are just elements of writing. You learn those elements, and you're always playing with them."

Steve Miller Band Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 15 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 16 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Aug. 19 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 24 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 30 - Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos