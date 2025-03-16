Steve Lukather Clarifies Involvement in Van Halen Project

Following internet rumors regarding his involvement in a Van Halen-related project, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather has set the record straight.

“Ever since Alex Van Halen dropped some [quotes saying] we were gonna work together I think there is a huge misunderstanding,” Lukather wrote on Instagram. “I will NOT EVER play a guitar note on a VH song ever!”

Online gossip recently spread like wildfire after Dutch newspaper De Telegraf said Alex Van Halen personally recruited Lukather to help complete unreleased Van Halen material. “Ed and Steve Lukather were very good friends and they often worked together. There is no one who can do this process with me as well as he can,” the newspaper quoted Alex as saying.

In his post to social media, Lukather made it clear he has helped the Van Halen drummer go through unheard material, but his involvement has not included any new playing or recording. Instead, the guitarist – who said he was “honored” to even be asked to help – described his role as more like “a co-producer or something.”

“Al asked me to help him go thru a ton of unfinished recordings of Al and Ed writing and recording that never saw the light of day,” Lukather explained. "As of now that’s all I got. The fact that ANYONE would think for even a second that I would play anything on this is ridiculous. I have too much love and respect for that and I play nothing like Ed.”

Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen's Mutual Respect

Lukather and Eddie Van Halen shared a mutual respect for one another, and worked on several projects together during the late guitarist’s career. Their collaborations included Michael Jackson’s chart-topping hit “Beat It” and Lukather’s debut solo album (which featured Eddie on bass).

Following Eddie's death in 2020, Lukather shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend, honoring him as "one of the greatest of all fucking time" who "created a whole orchestra on the instrument."

Lukather’s 2025 plans include Toto's tour alongside Men at Work and Christopher Cross, scheduled for the summer.