Steve Hackett announced that Through a Sea of Flames, his next solo album, will arrive Feb. 26.

It's been a busy year for the former Genesis guitarist, who's been on tour throughout 2026, including a recent run of sold-out U.K. concerts that wrapped up at the Royal Albert Hall in late October. He played his last dates of the year this week in Italy.

Fans have gotten a preview of the upcoming album during this year's shows. As he tells UCR, he feels the record might be the best work he's ever done -- and he explained why. But it's also the culmination of a lot of hard work.

What to Expect From 'Through a Sea of Flames'

"I've kind of been stockpiling and my wife is telling me to slow down," he shared during a recent conversation. "[The new album is] something that's maybe taken about a couple of years to put together. There are a ton of people on it. There's about 20 people on it, but then each track might have 300 tracks on it. You know, we track up people like crazy. We make orchestras and choirs up out of single individuals."

That's modern recording in a nutshell, he offers as a summary. Sometimes, he can afford to work with a proper orchestra and in other moments, "one person can become a multitude."

Steve Hackett is Doing Something He Hasn't Done in a Long Time

Fans can look forward to a "wonderful album," he reports, calling it, "probably the best thing I've ever done."

"There's something immediate about it," he explains. "Now, some of the material I've played live in front of audiences, and I haven't done that sort of thing for centuries -- not since Spectral Mornings and maybe [the] Genesis days, where we would take some stuff out in front of audiences, because it was designed to be played live."

"The Sea Inside" is one example, which he brought out in late February as he was starting his Best of Genesis and Solo Gems outing. You can see a fan recording of the track, recorded by Danny van Schendel and Hackett says he's been heartened by the response to the new music.

Watch Steve Hackett Perform 'The Sea Inside'

"The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive," he shares. "It's as if this new stuff has been received in the way that an old favorite that's had 50 years to [build] might get responded to. I'm doing something right at this point in time. It's always a gamble, isn't it? A shot in the dark. Each new album that you do, that's it, but I'm kind of thrilled with the way it's all panning out at this point."

Hackett will officially share the first taste of new music from the upcoming record in early December. Fans who are itching to hear some recent material now while they wait can check out his work with Marillion's Steve Rothery. The pair released an album together, The Roaring Waves, earlier this year.

READ MORE: Genesis and Marillion Guitarists Team Up for New Collaboration

What's Ahead for Steve in 2027

After spending most of the year overseas touring, he'll bring Best of Genesis and Solo Gems to North America for the next round of concerts. The trek, which has been doing busy business this year overseas, will open here on April 10 in Atlanta and will run for close to a month, culminating with a trio of special symphonic shows in Quebec.

He also has further European concerts booked that are set to begin in October. You can see all of the dates below.

Steve Hackett 2027 World Tour Dates

(acoustic shows)

2/5 – Fletching, England @ Trading Boundaries

2/6 – Fletching, England @ Trading Boundaries

2/7 – Fletching, England @ Trading Boundaries

4/2-8 – Miami, FL @ Cruise to the Edge (with Kansas, Asia, Adrian Belew, others)

(Best of Genesis and Solo Gems U.S. and Canada)

4/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

4/13 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

4/15 — Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

4/16 — Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

4/17 — Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater

4/19 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

4/20 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

4/21 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

4/23 — Albany, NY @ Egg at Hart Theatre

4/24 — Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

4/27 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

4/28 — Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts

4/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

5/1 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

5/2 — Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

5/4 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre St-Denis

(With the Quebec Symphony Orchestra)

5/6 – Quebec, Canada @ Palais Montcalm

5/7 – Quebec, Canada @ Palais Montcalm

5/8 – Quebec, Canada @ Palais Montcalm

(Best of Genesis and Solo Gems Europe)

10/30 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu de Lisboa

10/31 – Porto, Portugal @ Coliseu Porto Ageas

11/2 – Madrid, Spain @ Music Station Princípe Pio

11/4 – Barcelona, Spain @ Paral-lel