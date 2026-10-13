Steve Hackett has announced his first 2027 North American concert dates.

The former Genesis guitarist has lined up nearly 20 shows across the continent for next year.

The tour is billed as "Best of Genesis & Solo Gems" and continues the concerts that feature material from throughout Hackett's career.

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"I'll be bringing this thrilling new show out in 2027 to celebrate the very best of Genesis, including the biggest fan favorites, as well as solo classics," Hackett said in a press release announcing the shows.

"It will be a blast!"

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After Hackett wraps up his current U.K. tour on Oct. 26, he will play five dates in Italy in mid-November.

Once the 2026 dates conclude, he will resume live shows with three solo acoustic performances in East Sussex, England, in early February, then take part in next year's Cruise to the Edge at the start of April.

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Two days after docking, Hackett begins his monthlong North American tour, with an April 10 date in Atlanta.

He'll then play 16 more concerts, including shows in Washington, D.C., New York, Buffalo and Toronto, before wrapping up on May 6 in Québec.

Below are the North American concert dates for Steve Hackett's 2027 tour.

Hackett's band for the shows includes keyboardist Lalle Larsson, singer Nad Sylvan, bassist and guitarist Jonas Reingold, multi-instrumentalist Rob Townsend and drummer Felix Lehrmann.

More information on tickets and shows is available on Hackett's website.

Steve Hackett, 2027 North American Tour

April 10 — Atlanta, GA — Center Stage Theater

April 13 — Washington, DC — Warner Theatre

April 15 — Collingswood, NJ — Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 16 — Collingswood, NJ — Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 17 — Lansdowne, PA — Lansdowne Theater

April 19 — Ridgefield, CT — Ridgefield Playhouse

April 20 — Ridgefield, CT — Ridgefield Playhouse

April 21 — New York, NY — The Town Hall

April 23 — Albany, NY — The Egg - Hart Theatre

April 24 — Boston, MA — Berklee Performance Center

April 27 — Akron, OH — Goodyear Theater

April 28 — Buffalo, NY — UB Center for the Arts

April 29 — Ithaca, NY — State Theatre of Ithaca

May 1 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall

May 2 — Ottawa, ON — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa

May 4 — Montréal, QC — Théâtre St-Denis

May 6 — Québec, QC — Palais Montcalm