Steve Hackett to Celebrate Genesis’ ‘Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’
Steve Hackett's just-announced North American shows will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, his gold-selling fourth studio album with Genesis.
The Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo Tour kicks off in October and travels across the U.S. and Canada until November. Key stops include New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Montreal and Los Angeles, among others. The complete list of dates and venues is below.
"We are doing my stuff in the first part of the show, and after the break we celebrate nine tunes from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway and some other well-known [Genesis] classics," Hackett told Classic Rock. "Shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the Genesis guys, I sweated blood to make them happen, and I'm extremely proud that they became something of a template for the way that progressive music was created."
READ MORE: Ranking Every Song by Genesis
Hackett's six-album stint with Genesis began with 1971's U.K. Top 40 hit Nursery Cryme and continued through a pair of gold-selling 1976 albums, A Trick of the Tail and Wind & Wuthering, both of which reached the Billboard Top 40.
Now healed up after a small health scare, Hackett will play two-night stands at Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Collingswood, New Jersey, and will make an appearance at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium, as well. Concerts are also set for April, May and September in Europe, with July shows in Japan.
Tickets for these new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 14). Presales get underway beginning on Tuesday (March 11) at 10AM local time.
Steve Hackett, Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo Tour Dates
10/4 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca
10/5 - Buffalo, NY @ Kleinhans Music Hall
10/7 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/9 - Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
10/11 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
10/14-15 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
10/17-18 - Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
10/21 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
10/22 - New York, NY @ The Town Hall
10/26 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/28 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
10/30 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
10/31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/3 - Columbus, OH @ The Southern Theatre
11/4 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
11/6 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
11/8 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
11/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/15 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
11/18 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/21 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/22 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Top 50 Progressive Rock Albums
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reed
See Phil Collins in Rock’s Craziest Conspiracy Theories