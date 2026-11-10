Steve Hackett had added nine more stops on his sweeping 2027 tour, even as he wraps up the fall edition of Best of Genesis and Solo Gems Tour over the next week.

See a complete list of confirmed dates, cities and venues below, along with our comprehensive preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. (Hackett is part of one of them: April's Cruise to the Edge with Kansas, Asia, Adrian Belew and others.) For more information or tickets, visit Hackett's official website.

He was guitarist with Genesis from 1971-76, a span that stretched from the U.K. Top 40 hit Nursery Cryme to the gold-selling Wind and Wuthering. More recently, Hackett has been presenting whole-album retrospective shows devoted to the era and then issuing themed concert recordings like 2025's The Lamb Stands Up Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

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Almost 20 appearances across North America make up the bulk of Hackett's confirmed 2027 tour so far, with all of them scheduled after Cruise to the Edge returns from stops at Cozumel, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya. "I'll be bringing this thrilling new show out in 2027 to celebrate the very best of Genesis, including the biggest fan favorites, as well as solo classics," Hackett said in a news release. "It will be a blast!"

Hackett's touring with singer Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Lalle Larsson, multi-instrumentalist Rob Townsend, drummer Felix Lehrmann, and bassist and guitarist Jonas Reingold. Highlights of the current setlist include Genesis classics like "Watcher of the Skies" and "Supper's Ready" from 1972's Foxtrot, "Firth of Fifth" from 1973's Selling England by the Pound, and "Dance on a Volcano" from 1976's A Trick of the Tail.

Steve Hackett rose to initial fame with Genesis in the early '70s. (Dennis Stone / Express, Getty Images) Steve Hackett rose to initial fame with Genesis in the early '70s. (Dennis Stone / Express, Getty Images)

Hackett issued a collaborative album with and Marillion co-founder Steve Rothery last August called The Roaring Waves. The album's seven instrumental tracks were inspired by the British seaside town where Rothery lived as a youngster. Hackett's most recent solo album dates back to 2024's The Circus and the Nightwhale, a Top 40 U.K. hit.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Genesis Solo Album

Hackett memorably joined former Genesis bandmates Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford for a release party celebrating 2025's 50th-anniversary reissue of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. Though he frankly doubts it will ever happen, Hackett remains open to a larger reunion. "I've always said that if they wanted me to reform, I would do it," he admitted last summer.

Listen to Steve Hackett on the 'UCR Podcast'

Steve Hackett's Remaining 2026 Tour Dates

(Best of Genesis and Solo Gems Europe)

11/12 – Torino, Italy @ Colosseo

11/13 – Legnano, Italy @ Teatro Galleria

11/14 – Bassano Del Grappa, Italy @ Palabassano

11/16 - Firenze, Italy @ Teatro Cartiere Carrara

11/17 – Roma, Italy @ Teatro Brancaccio

Steve Hackett's 2027 World Tour

(acoustic shows)

2/5 – Fletching, England @ Trading Boundaries

2/6 – Fletching, England @ Trading Boundaries

2/7 – Fletching, England @ Trading Boundaries

4/2-8 – Miami, FL @ Cruise to the Edge (with Kansas, Asia, Adrian Belew, others)

(Best of Genesis and Solo Gems U.S. and Canada)

4/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

4/13 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

4/15 — Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

4/16 — Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

4/17 — Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater

4/19 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

4/20 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

4/21 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

4/23 — Albany, NY @ Egg at Hart Theatre

4/24 — Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

4/27 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

4/28 — Buffalo, NY @ UB Center for the Arts

4/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

5/1 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

5/2 — Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

5/4 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre St-Denis

(With the Quebec Symphony Orchestra)

5/6 – Quebec, Canada @ Palais Montcalm

5/7 – Quebec, Canada @ Palais Montcalm

5/8 – Quebec, Canada @ Palais Montcalm

(Best of Genesis and Solo Gems Europe)

10/30 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu de Lisboa

10/31 – Porto, Portugal @ Coliseu Porto Ageas

11/2 – Madrid, Spain @ Music Station Princípe Pio

11/4 – Barcelona, Spain @ Paral-lel

2027's Biggest Music Festivals and Cruises Here's an expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises, with confirmed dates and lineups. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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