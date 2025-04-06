Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini played together for the first time in seven years Saturday night, tearing through a tight set of 16 of the most famous songs from their former band.

You can see the complete set list, photographs and fan-shot video from the show below.

The duo were joined by drummer Blas Elias, former Quiet Riot and Ratt guitarist Carlos Cavazo and bassist Matt Thorne. "This is the first time Warren and I have played in years, man, it feels good," Pearcy said towards the end of the show, adding that the pair were planning to write new music together.

"It's not about Ratt. It's about the legacy of our music, and who better to deliver it?" Pearcy told Eddie Trunk in January about his reunion with DeMartini - and why they aren't using the Ratt name. "Because we don't have all the proper original elements, which would include Robbin [Crosby, late guitarist]. So we just decided, no, this is great, this is perfect. We don't want to hit a brick wall. We want this nice and smooth."

Pearcy and DeMartini have two more shows lined up so far: May 4th at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland and July 26 at Rock the Dam 8 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Watch Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Perform 'Round and Round'

Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini April 5, 2025 Mohegan Sun Set List

1. "Wanted Man" (from 1984's Out of the Cellar)

2. "Walking the Dog" (Rufus Thomas cover) (from 1983's Ratt EP)

3. "I Want a Woman" (from 1988's Reach for the Sky)

4. "In Your Direction" (from Out of the Cellar)

5. "I'm Insane" (from Out of the Cellar)

6. "The Morning After" (from Out of the Cellar)

7. "Back for More" (from Ratt EP)

8. "Dangerous but Worth the Risk" (from 1985's Invasion of Your Privacy)

9. "Nobody Rides for Free" (from 1991's Point Break soundtrack)

10. "Givin' Yourself Away" (from 1990's Detonator)

11. "Way Cool Jr." (from Reach for the Sky)

12. "Over the Edge" (from 1999's Ratt)

13. "Lack of Communication" (from Out of the Cellar)

14. "Lay it Down" (from Invasion of Your Privacy)

15. "You're in Love" (from Invasion of Your Privacy)

16. "Round and Round" (from Out of the Cellar)