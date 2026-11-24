Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy revealed his previously-announced sixth solo album, The Dogg Mob, will be released early in 2027, and launched a new track called "Love Drive" from the LP.

Described by Frontiers Music Srl as Pearcy's "comeback" and "an exciting new chapter in his celebrated career," the follow-up to 2018's View to a Thrill features former Whitesnake and current Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Joel Hoekstra, guitarist Erik Ferentinos, ex-Ratt bassist Matt Thor and TSO drummer Blas Elias.

The new lineup have confirmed tour dates in December, February, March and May, with more to follow.

You can listen to "Love Drive" below.

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"Pearcy remains one of the most recognizable voices in hard rock," the label said in a statement. "From helping define the sound and attitude of the Sunset Strip in the 1980s to building an extensive solo catalog, he has consistently stayed true to his unmistakable rock 'n' roll spirit.

"The Dogg Mob promises to carry that legacy forward, delivering the raw energy, infectious hooks and hard-hitting attitude that have become his trademark."

Hear Stephen Pearcy's 'Love Drive'

Who Are Stephen Pearcy’s Special Guests on 'The Dogg Mob?'

"Written and recorded over several years," the statement continued, "both on and off the road, the album represents a deeply personal project for Pearcy and features several guest musicians."

The singer added: "Even picking the first single was a challenge, because there's so many great songs. And we have a few of my special guests [on the album] – that's a first! Are you ready for an a---kickin’? Are you ready? Let's go!"

In April 2026, Pearcy released the track "I Need U" from The Dogg Mob, which at that time was set to arrive during the summer. Hoekstra's involvement wasn't announced then, although the band leader did tease the involvement of a well-known lead guitarist.