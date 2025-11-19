'80s kids will remember the jean jackets with band patches all over them and eventually, maybe you had your own custom leather motorcycle jacket.

Hard rock has always had no shortage of leather, as we know. Both Tesla vocalist Jeff Keith and Steelheart's Miljenko Matijevic are big believers. "Rock and roll, you gotta have your leathers," Matijevic confirmed during a recent chat with UCR.

The pair have been revisiting their classic rock roots recently, cranking out a well-oiled cover of Foghat's legendary "I Just Want to Make Love to You" which makes you hope they might have some other cool tunes up their sleeves they're thinking about covering. Indeed, they let it slip that they're already considering future songs to tackle.

Listen to Miljenko "Mili" Matijevic and Jeff Keith's Version of Foghat's 'I Just Want to Make Love to You'

To keep the good times rolling, Ultimate Classic Rock Nights has your chance to win a killer replica of the original leather jacket that Mili made for himself -- and as he shares, there's quite a story behind it. "When I got signed and we did the Steelheart record, I came back home one night after dinner. I bought all these studs and I made that jacket," he remembers. "It took me all night to do. It was hanging on a light over the dining room table after I finished it."

READ MORE: The '80s Most Outrageous Rock Fashions

"In the morning I looked at it and said, 'Damn, that's legit. I can't believe I made that.' I brought it into New York, showed it to my manager, and he goes, 'Okay, that's it. We're going to reshoot the album cover.' So they reshot the album cover [to include that jacket as part of the artwork]," he continues. Recently, I've been meaning to have those redone, and I finally found somebody who can make them and really authentically copy what I created originally. They look fantastic. Totally legit and I know fans will really dig these."

We're going to give five lucky UCR fans the chance to win a special Mili and Jeff t-shirt and autographs from the guys. One lucky fan will be randomly chosen to receive their choice of the custom mens or ladies edition of the jacket -- a $1200 dollar value and a priceless collectible, as each one is personally handmade.

