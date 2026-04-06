Sons of Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Announce First-Ever Live Shows

Stanley Simmons, featuring the sons of Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, have announced their first-ever live shows.

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons will perform four shows in California, kicking off May 4 in San Diego and concluding May 13 in Ventura. You can get the complete schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday April 8, you can find presale information on the duo's Instagram page.

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Although they've known each other since childhood, the younger Stanley and Simmons first announced that they were working together in February of 2025. An off-the-cuff plan to record one song together quickly turned into an album's worth of songs.

"A year ago Stanley Simmons wasn't even the beginning of a thought in either of our heads," the duo explained while releasing their debut single "Body Down" in December 2025. "Now it's pretty much all of them."

The acoustic, psychedelic-tinged "Body Down," along with the duo's numerous social media covers of vocal harmony stacked classic rock songs by artists such as the Eagles and Simon and Garfunkel, showed that Stanley Simmons were determined not to sound like clones of their famous parents.

They released a second, more electrified song named "Dancing While the World is Ending" in March of 2026. To date Stanley Simmons have not confirmed a title or release plans for their debut album.

Stanley Simmons 2026 Tour Dates:

May 04 - House Of Blues Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA

May 06 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

May 10 - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA

May 13 - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA