The Sons of Kiss’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Release Their Second Single

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, the sons of Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, have released their second collaborative single, "Dancing While the World is Ending."

Evan (31) and Nick (37) revealed that they had begun writing and recording together in February of 2025, while also posting videos of themselves singing classic songs such as Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" and the Eagles' "Take it Easy."

Using the name Stanley Simmons, the duo released their debut single "Body Down" in December. In contrast to the heavy rock sound that made their parents famous, the song featured a psychedelic acoustic sound with layers of gorgeous vocal harmonies.

"Dancing While the World is Ending" - which you can hear below - features a more upbeat, jangling approach, reminiscent of Jet's 2003 hit "Are You Gonna Be My Girl." The song's video, which features dozens of extras in a wild variety of costumes, appears to have been filmed in one continuous take.

"It's amazing that totally organically, Evan, my son and Nick, Gene's son, about a year ago started making music together," Paul Stanley told WCSX earlier this month. "They've known each other their whole lives, but this bond they've had with music and this album they've done is crazy good. I heard it and I just went 'wow, this is nuts.' And it's nothing like Kiss, but it's so smart and the writing is great."

The title and release date of the Stanley SImmons album has yet to be revealed.

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