Hear Kiss Sons Stanley Simmons’ Trippy New Single ‘Cellophane’

Stanley Simmons have released their fourth single, a trippy blast of '60s-styled guitar pop named "Cellophane."

You can watch the song's video below.

"Cellophane" is the fourth song that Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons - respectively the sons of Kiss stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons - have released since announcing that they were working together in early 2025.

They released the psychedelic "Body Down" in December of 2025, followed it with the more straight-ahead "Dancing While the World is Ending" in March 2026, and shared the folky "Temporary Love" in May.

With each new song it becomes clearer that Stanley and Simmons have no desire to repeat the formula that made their fathers famous. "Do I wanna put the makeup on and be 'Baby Paul?' F-- no," Evan declared while announcing "Body Down." "I've got my own thing going."

The elder Stanley expressed his pride during the band's 2025 Land Locked in Las Vegas fan event. "This is not a paid announcement," he declared from the stage. "Wait until you hear Nick and Evan's album, it's unbelievable. It's hard to believe they came from us!"

Read More: Watch Stanley Simmons Make Their Live Debut

Stanley Simmons will release their debut album, also entitled Dancing While the World is Ending, on Aug. 28.

Watch Stanley Simmons Perform 'Cellophane'

Stanley Simmons, 'Dancing While the World is Ending' Track List

1. "Body Down"

2. "Dancing While the World is Ending"

3. "Starve the Beast"

4. "Running Just a Little Too Long"

5. "Cellophane"

6. "Cold"

7. "Lilith"

8. "Dystopia Boogie"

9. "Temporary Love"

10. "Real Life"

11. "Love Real Slow"

12. "Sing Myself to Sleep"