Founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch's new band The Speaker Wars have released their first-ever video, for the song "You Make Every Lie Come True."

The song comes from the group's self-titled debut album, which will get its first label release on May 30 via Frontiers Music. The Speaker Wars previously released the song "Never Ready to Go" back in April 2022.

You can watch the "You Make Every Lie Come True" video below, and see the full track list for The Speaker Wars. The album is available for pre-order from the band's official site and all major online retailers.

"After my 20-year tenure with the Heartbreakers, I got a second act writing and producing," Lynch explains in the press release promoting the album. "It was educational beyond measure to learn how to create music from the other side of the glass. Around this time, I met [Texas-based singer-songwriter] Jon Christopher Davis in Nashville who casually mentioned that we should start a band –– so here I am –– in the Speaker Wars and it's good to have my old job back. The guys in our new band know how to make great music, and I'm looking forward to another round."

'The Speaker Wars' Track List:

1. "You Make Every Lie Come True"

2. "It Ain't Easy"

3. "Taste of Heaven"

4. "Never Ready to Go"

5. "The Forgiveness Tree"

6. "When the Moon Cries Wolf"

7. "Trader's South"

8. "Leave Him"

9. "Sit With My Soul"

10. "I Wish You Peace"