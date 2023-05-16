Squeeze Announces US Tour With the Psychedelic Furs
Squeeze will hit the road later this year, launching a tour in September with the Psychedelic Furs.
The U.S. trek, which is Squeeze's first since a 2021 tour with Hall & Oates, will begin on Sept. 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. They'll then stop in various major cities including Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles, concluding the tour on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas.
A complete list of concert dates can be viewed below.
In addition to founding members Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, Squeeze currently consists of keyboardist Stephen Large, drummer Simon Hanson, percussionist and backing singer Steve Smith, pedal and lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy, and bassist Owen Biddle.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting May 19.
Squeeze's last album, The Knowledge, arrived in 2017, while the Psychedelic Furs released Made of Rain — their first album in nearly three decades — in 2020.
Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs 2023 Tour
Sept. 8 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 9 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods
Sept. 10 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sept. 12 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sept. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sept. 14 - Washington D.C. @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
Sept. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain Park
Sept. 17 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
Sept. 19 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Sept. 20 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Sept. 22 - Nashville, IND @ Brown County Music Center
Sept. 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Sept. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
Sept. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Sept. 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Uptown Theater
Sept. 29 - Denver, CO @ The Bellco Theater
Sept. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Oct. 2 - Eugene, OR @ Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center
Oct. 3 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
Oct. 5 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
Oct. 6 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Session at Silverado Resort
Oct. 7 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 9 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound
Oct. 12 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Oct. 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater