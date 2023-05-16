Squeeze Announces US Tour With the Psychedelic Furs

Squeeze will hit the road later this year, launching a tour in September with the Psychedelic Furs.

The U.S. trek, which is Squeeze's first since a 2021 tour with Hall & Oates, will begin on Sept. 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. They'll then stop in various major cities including Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles, concluding the tour on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas.

A complete list of concert dates can be viewed below.

In addition to founding members Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, Squeeze currently consists of keyboardist Stephen Large, drummer Simon Hanson, percussionist and backing singer Steve Smith, pedal and lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy, and bassist Owen Biddle.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting May 19.

Squeeze's last album, The Knowledge, arrived in 2017, while the Psychedelic Furs released Made of Rain — their first album in nearly three decades — in 2020.

Squeeze and the Psychedelic Furs 2023 Tour

Sept. 8 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 9 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods

Sept. 10 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sept. 12 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sept. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept. 14 - Washington D.C. @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

Sept. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain Park

Sept. 17 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

Sept. 19 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Sept. 20 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sept. 22 - Nashville, IND @ Brown County Music Center

Sept. 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Sept. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

Sept. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Sept. 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Uptown Theater

Sept. 29 - Denver, CO @ The Bellco Theater

Sept. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

Oct. 2 - Eugene, OR @ Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center

Oct. 3 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Oct. 5 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Oct. 6 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Session at Silverado Resort

Oct. 7 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 9 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound

Oct. 12 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Oct. 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater