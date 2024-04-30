Squeeze Sets Summer 2024 Dates For U.S. Return

Squeeze's Summer 2024 North American Tour will kick off in August in Oregon, marking their first stateside dates since concluding last year's run with the Psychedelic Furs.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. Boy George of Culture Club will switch out as headliners on select stops. A complete list of announced venues and cities is below.

Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford continue to lead Squeeze, whose run of U.K. Top 5 hits include "Cool for Cats," "Up the Junction" and "Labelled with Love." Their best U.S. finish was "Tempted" which reached No. 8 in 1981 on Billboard's mainstream rock chart. They also reached the Top 40 on that chart with "Black Coffee in Bed," "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Hourglass," among others.

Squeeze disbanded in 1999 before Difford and Tilbrook reunited in 2007 then added current keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson. Percussionist and backing vocalist Steve Smith joined in 2017, followed by pedal and lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy in 2019, and former Roots bassist Owen Biddle in 2020.

Culture Club earned a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1984, while hitting with "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Karma Chameleon" and "Church of the Poison Mind," among others. The band was broken up from 1986-1998 then again from 2002-2011, and continues now as a trio. Boy George has also released nine studio albums as a solo artist.

Squeeze and Boy George 2024 Summer Tour Dates

8/14: Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheatre***

8/15: Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live++

8/17: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre++

8/18: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre***

8/21: Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Centre***

8/22: Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theatre***

8/23: Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage***

8/25: Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre***

8/27: Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park++

8/28: Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory++

8/29: Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall++

9/10: Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap++

9/11 @ Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Centre***

9/13: Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre++

9/14: Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City***

9/15: Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena***

9/17: New York City, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park++

9/20 @ Clearwater, FL @ The Baycare Sound++

9/21: Pompano, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre++

9/22: Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts++

++ Squeeze closes the show

*** Boy George closes the show