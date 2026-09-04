Squeeze called off their concert due to take place at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Thursday night due to a fatal incident involving a tour bus worker that occurred on the venue's property.

The worker, who has not been publicly named, was underneath the bus when the gear meant to support the vehicle malfunctioned and the bus fell on top of the individual. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to reporting by FOX 5 DC.

The venue then put out a statement on social media: "There was an accident involving a member of the community at Wolf Trap National Park today, tragically resulting in a loss of life. Out of respect, tonight's show has been canceled."

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Squeeze also shared some words in a press release.

"Squeeze are deeply saddened and shocked by an incident that occurred at the venue earlier today, which resulted in the loss of a life," they said. "After discussions with the venue and the relevant authorities, the decision was made to cancel this evening's performance. We will work with the promoter and venue regarding the possibility of rescheduling the show and will communicate further information to ticket holders as soon as it is available. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic event."

Squeeze's tour is expected to continue with a show at the Rose Music Hall in Huber Heights, Ohio tonight.