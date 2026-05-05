Squeeze has confirmed some 30 dates across North America on 2026's Tried, Tested and Trixies, with support from Adam Ant, Haircut 100 and Leon Tilbrook.

Tickets are already on sale for stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, and the Bourbon and Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Presales for all other shows begin on Wednesday, May 6. General ticket sales follow at 10AM local time on Friday, May 8.

The tour poster, an updated summer 2026 tour preview, and a complete list of Squeeze dates, cities and venues is below. Head over to Squeeze's official website for more information and tickets.

When Is Squeeze Touring North America in 2026?

Squeeze is touring behind a new album that was a lifetime in the making. Trixies took the songwriting duo of Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook full circle, as Squeeze finally brought a shelved pre-fame concept album to life decades later.

"These are very much the same songs that we wrote then," Tilbrook said in a pre-release statement. "The only difference is that now I can teach the songs to the rest of the band. Back then, I didn't even know what the names of the chords were!"

The early Squeeze favorite "Tempted" was produced by Elvis Costello. (A&M / Jason Kempin, Getty Images) The early Squeeze favorite "Tempted" was produced by Elvis Costello. (A&M / Jason Kempin, Getty Images) loading...

Squeeze is promising a concert filled with music from Trixies, which was produced by their bassist Owen Biddle, as well as favorites from across the band's hitmaking past. They charted in the U.S. Top 40 with 1987's "Hourglass" and 1988's "853-5937," while "Tempted" and "Black Coffee in Bed" were radio and MTV favorites earlier in the decade.

Opener Adam Ant earned a string of huge U.K. hits before finally breaking into the U.S. Top 20 with 1982's "Goody Two Shoes." Haircut 100 had their own string of U.K. Top 10 singles, and are best known in the U.S. for the Billboard Top 40 hit "Love Plus One." Leon Tilbrook is the son of Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook.

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Squeeze's 2026 Tried, Tested and Trixies Tour Dates

8/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *+

8/18 – St Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Ampitheatre

8/19 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

8/20 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

8/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

8/23 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Ampitheatre

8/25 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Hall

8/26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Bogota Resort Spa & Casino *+

8/29 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

8/31 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Ampitheatre

9/1 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion

9/3 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

9/4 – Huber Heights, OH @ The Rose Music Hall

9/6 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

9/8 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Ampitheatre

9/9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre *+

9/11 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live

9/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9/13 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

9/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

9/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Wynn

9/18 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

9/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl =

9/20 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Ampitheatre

9/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

9/23 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/25 – St. Louis, MO @ St Louis Music Park

9/26 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

w/Adam Ant and Haircut 100 on all dates except +

* Leon Tilbrook

= w/Adam Ant and the English Beat