Spoon has released not one but two brand new singles: "Chateau Blues" and "Guess I'm Fallin in Love."

These are the first new songs the band has released 2022's Grammy-nominated album Lucifer on the Sofa.

According to guitarist/singer Britt Daniel, the band has been at work on a new album this year, but these two particular songs "really should come out now," he said in a press release.

"Two new tunes with distinct personalities that were summoned into the world the past few months in Austin, Texas and Providence, Rhode Island," he explained. "It's a big day all around: tonight we kick off our first tour in a while in Santa Ana, and tomorrow we start up our run with the Pixies — let's face it, one of theee great bands of all TIMES [sic]. A band that some may know has long been near and dear to me. It's a real pleasure and we’re real happy to be getting back into gig world for a sec. See you down front."

You can listen to both new tracks below.

Spoon's Upcoming Tour With the Pixies

As Daniel's statement notes, Spoon is just about to embark on a joint tour with Pixies. Spoon will begin with a solo show will take place on Tuesday night in Santa Ana, California, followed by plenty of gigs with the Pixies all across America. The tour will wrap toward the end of September with a pair of concerts in Atlanta.

A complete list of tour dates is available below.

Listen to Spoon's 'Chateau Blues'

Listen to Spoon's 'Guess I'm Fallin in Love'

Spoon, 2025 Tour Dates:

Aug. 26 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

Aug. 27 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square *

Aug. 28 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

Aug. 30 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

Aug. 31 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

Sept. 2 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Sept. 4 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre *

Sept. 5 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Sept. 6 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Sept. 8 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *

Sept. 9 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sept. 10 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards *

Sept. 12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

Sept. 14 — Asbury Park, NJ @ See.Hear.Now Festival

Sept. 15 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

Sept. 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre *

Sept. 17 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

Sept. 19 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival 2025

Sept. 20 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

* = w/ Pixies