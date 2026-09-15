The Spin Doctors announced that they will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their landmark LP, 1991's Pocket Full of Kryptonite, with a series of live dates starting in February.

The special concerts will feature the the '90s alternative rockers performing the full album in sequence, along with additional fan favorites from across their career of nearly four decades. The tour starts Feb. 18 in Indianapolis and will visit a total of 12 markets -- including a hometown date at New York City's Irving Plaza -- wrapping up in Boston on Mar. 20.

Looking Back at 'Pocket Full of Kryptonite' 35 Years Later

The band's major label debut, which UCR recently named one of the Top 20 Jam Band Albums, officially crossed the milestone this past August. Though the world came to know a lot about the Spin Doctors, thanks to hits like "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" and "Two Princes," it was a lengthy journey.

Watch Spin Doctors' 'Little Miss Can't Be Wrong' Video

"I think that record is a creative triumph in that it was coming out of a very commercial musical moment," vocalist Chris Barron told author Russ Burlingame during an interview earlier this summer. "We had a major label that was breathing down our neck to make certain kinds of decisions about editing songs, and making them shorter, and trying to make the whole record this sort of pop record. And we stuck to our guns. We stuck together as a band and supported each other."

The Success of 'Two Princes'

But they knew they had something special with "Two Princes," as Barron remembers in a video you can watch below. "That song just got a reaction from the moment I started playing it," he said. "There was something about the melody and it certainly wasn't what it was about, because I think it's such a weird song. But maybe it was, maybe it was just [because it was] kind of an offbeat thing."

READ MORE: How 'Pocket Full of Kryptonite' Made Spin Doctors Unlikely Stars

“We could not be more grateful for the longevity of Pocket Full of Kryptonite,” drummer Aaron Comess said in a press release, regarding the 35-year milestone. “We all truly enjoy playing this diverse collection of songs together after all these years. It’s going to be a blast to celebrate 35 years together.”

Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images Chris Barron of Spin Doctors

What Have the Spin Doctors Been Doing?

The New York jam band pioneers released Face Full of Cake, their first new studio album in 12 years, on Capitol Records in 2025. Since then, they've toured regularly, including sharing the bill with fellow '90s transplants Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms last year and again this past summer.

Watch Chris Barron of Spin Doctors Discuss 'Two Princes'

Spin Doctors, 'Pocket Full of Kryptonite' 35th Anniversary Tour Dates

Feb 18, 2027 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Feb 19, 2027 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel: Grand Ballroom

Feb 20, 2027 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland: Music Hall

Feb 25, 2027 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Feb 27, 2027 - Fort McDowell, AZ - We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Mar 05, 2027 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Mar 06, 2027 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

Mar 11, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort: The Cove

Mar 12, 2027 - New Braunfels, TX - Brauntex Theatre

Mar 13, 2027 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

Mar 19, 2027 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

Mar 20, 2027 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Jeff Hahne, Getty Images Spin Doctors in Concert 2026