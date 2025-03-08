Sphere Revolutionized Concerts, So Why Might It Go Bankrupt?

Since opening its doors in September 2023, the Sphere in Las Vegas has offered an unprecedented concert experience.

The technological marvel is truly something to behold, with state of the art visuals accompanied by incredible audio technology. UCR writers have taken in a handful of shows at the venue - including U2, Dead & Company and the Eagles – and each one of them has returned raving about the venue’s seemingly limitless possibilities.

So how could live music’s most exciting new location be facing financial hardship? Like most things in big business, the explanation is complicated.

Record-Breaking Price Tag

The Sphere has been operating at a loss since before they turned on their stunning exterior lights – It isn’t because of the electricity bill. It took five years – from 2018 to 2023 – for the Sphere to be built, with a final price tag of $2.3 billion, making it the most expensive concert venue in history. Even with excitement surrounding the Sphere’s opening, that’s a steep hole to climb out of.

Some pundits have questioned the Sphere’s business model. Concerts remain the biggest draw, yet the venue only appeals to a narrow lane of acts. The Sphere is designed for long residencies, and isn’t a reasonable option for bands looking to book a show or two as part of a larger tour. The list of artists who could successfully sell-out extensive blocks of shows is impressive, yet short.

To that end, the venue has continued branching out beyond concerts, hosting sporting events, multi-sensory films and even high-level corporate engagements. Sphere has also generated substantial income from advertising thanks to its otherworldly exoskeleton, which remains one of the most stunning displays in the world.

Despite such progress, Sphere Entertainment, the venue’s parent company, continues to operate at a loss. A report in Feb. 2025 noted that the company was carrying $1.5 billion in debt. Sphere Entertainment later reported an operating loss of $142.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 – a number that was actually slightly better than the same time period in 2024.

Now, there are signs that public interest in the Sphere has begun to ever-so-slightly fade. Concert tickets which were almost impossible to come by in the venue’s early days are now regularly available on the night of a show. Meanwhile, prices for the Sphere Experience – an immersive attraction paired with the showing of the Darren Aronofsky film Postcard from Earth – have dropped from $119 to $99. While some slowing is natural with any heavily-hyped project, can the Sphere really afford to see a dip in sales?

MSG Networks Dragging Down Sphere?

Sphere Entertainment has two business segments: its namesake Las Vegas venue and MSG Networks. While the former faces questions about its long term sustainability, the latter is mired in a financial spiral.

For decades, MSG Networks thrived as a regional sports network for the Mid-Atlantic. As home to the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils, it certainly carried plenty of marquee events. But like almost all regional sports networks, it has been hit hard by cord-cutting and various league-wide deals for national broadcasts. MSG Networks' revenue has continually declined, and it sits more than $800 million in debt.

“If MSG Networks is not successful in negotiating a refinancing or work-out of its indebtedness, the company believes it is probable that MSG Networks and/or its subsidiaries would seek bankruptcy protection or the lenders would foreclose on the MSG Networks collateral securing the credit facilities,” Sphere Entertainment noted on their quarterly results call.

Since MSG Network is owned by a separate arm of the company, creditors wouldn’t be able to make a claim on Sphere, even though it shares a corporate parent. Some outside analysts have actually suggested that the Sphere would be able to right its ship much faster if it was able to rid itself of the financial weight of MSG Networks.

What Does This Mean for the Sphere’s Future?

While there are certainly some warning signs, it's still business as usual for the Sphere. Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan remains bullish on the endeavor, and continually insists there are more acts who want to perform at the venue than there are dates available to play. In addition to continuing shows from the Eagles and Dead & Company, pop star Harry Styles is rumored to have a residency on the horizon.

Meanwhile, a second Sphere is already in the works for Abu Dhabi, though details surrounding the project remain murky, with no official ground breaking date announced. Sphere Entertainment is also reportedly toying with the concept of building smaller Sphere venues that could seat around 5,000 people, a quarter of the size of their landmark Las Vegas location.