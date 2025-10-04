The best songs make us think, challenging assumptions while searching for answers in a complex and often confusing world. Many pose these questions right in their name.

But not everything is so serious, as shown in the following list of Top 30 Songs With a Question in the Title. Our staff voted to narrow it all down, discovering queries that run the gamut from lashing out at a former partner to celebrating the arrival of a first child. More than one immediately predates a band's split. One never actually gets around to its own question.

Asking them gives us a chance to explore the unknown, whether that means inner or outer space. These songs interrogate technology's creep, contemplate extraterrestrial life, delve into some serious drug weirdness and attempt to forge lasting peace. Then there's one about having sex in the middle of a thoroughfare.

Actually, many, many of the following songs with a question in their title are simply an attempt at hooking up. Come-ons ended up dominating this group-voted list – as do songs from the '70s, when an endless war and government misconduct created a suspicious and distrustful atmosphere. More than half are from the polyester decade alone.

No more obvious trend really presented itself, though. In the end, rock acts can be forgiven for questioning everything. Isn't that the first form of rebellion? Here's our ranked look back at the Top 30 Songs With a Question in the Title:

No. 30. Lynyrd Skynyrd, "What's Your Name?" (1977)

An evening of companionship while on the road sits at the center of the opening track from Lynyrd Skynyrd's fifth album, Street Survivors. This became their final Top 40 single, hitting No. 13.

Answer: Even with a groupie, it's not much of a pickup line but she clearly told him. "When I come back here next year," Ronnie Van Zandt sings with a wink, I wanna see you again."

No. 29. The Cure, "Why Can't I Be You?" (1987)

The lead single from the Cure's Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me failed to crack the Billboard Top 40. But you wouldn't have known it at the clubs, where this became a Top 10 smash on the Hot Dance Music chart.

Answer: No, maybe because he combined one sweet compliment ("delicate") with another that's completely made-up ("quite angelicate").

No. 28. AC/DC, "Who Made Who" (1986)

AC/DC created "Who Made Who" for the soundtrack to the Maximum Overdrive, along with a couple of instrumentals, then paired them with older songs for a quick cash-grab compilation of the same name.

Answer: To be determined. The song (and Stephen King-directed film) depicts machines that eventually turn on their makers. Sound familiar?

No. 27. Lenny Kravitz, "Are You Gonna Go My Way?" (1993)

The now-ubiquitous, unashamedly Hendrix-ian first single from Lenny Kravitz's third album of the same name was actually never released as a proper single, so it was ineligible for the Billboard Hot 100.

Answer: No. That was a dumb move.

No. 26. Van Halen, "Why Can't This Be Love?" (1986)

The synth-driven first single from 5150 was already roaring to No. 3 on the Hot 100 when Van Halen hit the road with Sammy Hagar as their newly installed second frontman.

Answer: Probably because you're saying things like, "only time will tell if we stand the test of time."

No. 25. Tina Turner, "What's Love Got to Do With It?" (1984)

Tina Turner's biggest-selling single topped the Billboard charts for nearly a month and won three Grammys after somehow getting turned down by Donna Summer, Cliff Richard and a couple of others.

Answer: After everything that went on with Ike Turner, it was smart to be "thinking about my own protection."

No. 24. Stevie Wonder, "Isn't She Lovely?" (1976)

"Isn't She Lovely?" from Stevie Wonder's diamond-selling masterpiece Songs in the Key of Life celebrates the birth of his first child and even features cries from his daughter Aisha Morris.

Answer: Of course. After all, she was "made from love."

No. 23. Huey Lewis and the News, "Do You Believe In Love?" (1982)

Mega-producer "Mutt" Lange wrote this pop-rock gem, which became Huey Lewis and the News' breakthrough first U.S. Top 10 single after appearing on their second album, Picture This.

Answer: She does. "Oh, you're making me believe it too," Lewis sings.

No. 22. Kiss, "Do You Love Me" (1976)

Kiss could have ended Destroyer with the surprisingly touching "Do You Love Me," but then that wouldn't have been a very Kiss thing to do. Instead, they tacked on the pointless "Rock and Roll Party" as a hidden track.

Answer: If you're forced to ask the title question more than 20 times, probably not.

No. 21. Journey, "Who's Crying Now" (1981)

The No. 4 smash lead single from Journey's diamond-certified seventh album, Escape, lives in the shadows of "Don't Stop Believin'" these days, but "Who's Crying Now" actually charted higher.

Answer: Everybody. But, apparently, "the fighting is worth the love they save."

No. 20. Marshall Tucker Band, "Can't You See" (1973)

This pleading song from the Marshall Tucker Band's first album asks us all to recognize the protagonist's heartbroken pain. Waylon Jennings later hit with "Can't You See," reaching the country Top 5.

Answer: Considering that this guy openly discusses his plans to take a freight train ride to a mountain and then jump off, yes.

No. 19. Human League, "Don't You Want Me?" (1981)

Human League released three songs from Dare that were roundly ignored in the U.S. before the appropriately titled "Don't You Want Me?" finally hit. They'd remain at the top of the Billboard chart for three weeks.

Answer: Not with that attitude. "Now, I think it's time I live my life on my own," his former love interest replies, apparently on the way out the door.

No. 18. The Smiths, "How Soon Is Now?" (1984)

Johnny Marr's demo for this Smiths song was called "Swamp" and "How Soon Is Now" kept that dark and mysterious vibe. They loved this oscillating groove so much that the original take went on for 15 minutes.

Answer: Not soon enough. "See, I've already waited too long," a crestfallen Morrissey sings, "and all my hope is gone."

No. 17. John Lennon, "How Do You Sleep?" (1971)

A scathing personal attack on John Lennon's former bandmate Paul McCartney, "How Do You Sleep?" was completed with fellow Beatles star George Harrison and their former producer Phil Spector. Ouch.

Answer: Pretty well, it seemed. By December, McCartney had released his first album with Wings – and they'd go on to notch 14 U.S. Top 10 singles, including six chart-toppers.

No. 16. The Clash, "Should I Stay or Should I Go" (1982)

Joe Strummer wanted to sing the backing vocals on the Clash's best-selling U.K. single in Spanish. The only problem? He didn't know Spanish. So, they called tape operator Eddie Garcia's mom for a translation.

Answer: Go. Songwriter Mick Jones was ousted ahead of the Clash's follow-up LP, 1985's Cut the Crap.

No. 15. The Beatles, "Why Don't We Do It In the Road?" (1968)

In a sign of their deteriorating relationships, McCartney basically recorded "Why Don't We Do It In the Road" all by himself. The Beatles would place this on a self-titled LP, but the cracks were already showing.

Answer: Please, don't. Because if "no one will be watching," they might just run you over.

No. 14. Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" (1971)

The lone single from Pendulum explored the growing tensions within Creedence Clearwater Revival. Songwriter John Fogerty's brother Tom left before their next – and final – album.

Answer: John Fogerty could. "Someone told me long ago," he sings, "there's a calm before the storm."

No. 13. Joe Jackson, "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" (1978)

Joe Jackson's debut single didn't reach the U.S. Top 40 until its re-release almost a year later. "Is She Really Going Out With Him?" also introduced the new band that would back Jackson on his first three LPs.

Answer: Yep. "They say that looks don't count for much," Jackson laments. "If so, there goes your proof."

No. 12. Jimi Hendrix Experience, "Are You Experienced?" (1967)

The droning title track for Jimi Hendrix's debut album was recorded on the final day of sessions, but he struggled with the cool little backwards guitar part. Hendrix finally nailed it on the fourth try.

Answer: Unclear. But if not, "get your mind together – then come on across to me."

No. 11. Elvis Costello, "What's So Funny 'Bout Peace, Love, and Understanding" (1979)

Elvis Costello tore through a cover of producer Nick Lowe's "What's So Funny 'Bout Peace, Love, and Understanding" during sessions for his third album, Armed Forces, and made it a signature song.

Answer: Not a thing. Yet Costello is undoubtedly somewhere still asking, "Where is the harmony, sweet harmony?"

No. 10. David Bowie, "Life on Mars?" (1971)

"Life on Mars?" wasn't released until more than a year and a half after its parent album Hunky Dory. By then, appropriately enough, David Bowie had assumed a new persona as the alien rock star Ziggy Stardust.

Answer: More than 50 years later, we're still looking.

No. 9. Bee Gees, "How Deep Is Your Love" (1977)

The Bee Gees were working on a follow-up to Children of the World when producer Robert Stigwood called to request songs for a new movie. They handed him the chart-topping first single from Saturday Night Fever.

Answer: Not very. "And you come to me on a summer breeze," Barry Gibbs sings with a sigh. "Keep me warm in your love, then you softly leave."

No. 8. The Who, "Who Are You" (1978)

The Top 20 hit title track from the Who's eighth studio project closed out the last album released before Keith Moon's September 1978 death. Rod Argent of Zombies and Argent fame played piano.

Answer: Denied. A cursing Roger Daltrey is left to wail, "I really wanna know."

No. 7. Rolling Stones, "Can't You Hear Me Knocking?" (1971)

The Rolling Stones had played a little less than three minutes of "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" when the take swerved into a lengthy jam during sessions for Sticky Fingers. They decided to release it just that way.

Answer: She probably can. But that doesn't mean she's letting Mick Jagger in – certainly not at this hour.

No. 6. Rod Stewart, "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" (1978)

The first single from Rod Stewart's ninth album, Blondes Have More Fun, spent an entire month at No. 1 on the Hot 100. That's clearly more to do with a disco-fun sound than its dopey pickup line.

Answer: For some reason, yes.

No. 5. Chicago, "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?" (1969)

Robert Lamm's "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?" was the first song recorded for Chicago's debut album, Chicago Transit Authority, and become their third straight Top 10 single.

Answer: Even back then, Lamm had his doubts: "Does anybody really care?"

No. 4. Peter Frampton, "Do You Feel Like We Do?" (1976)

Peter Frampton originally released this song on 1973's Frampton's Camel but it didn't become a Top 10 hit until its re-release as part of Frampton Comes Alive in 1976. He never sings "Do You Feel Like We Do."

Answer: Apparently, we could – with enough booze. A clearly hungover Frampton admits to waking up mumbling, "whose wine, what wine?"

No. 3. Marvin Gaye, "What's Going On" (1971)

Marvin Gaye cowrote this moving call for peace with Renaldo "Obie" Benson after the longtime member of the Four Tops witnessed a violent interaction with police during an anti-war protest.

Answer: The same thing. This song's lyrics – "oh, you know we've got to find a way to bring some understanding here today" – are just as relevant today as they were then.

No. 2. George Harrison, "What Is Life" (1970)

George Harrison began writing the soaring "What Is Life" while producing a Billy Preston LP, but decided to keep it for himself. The Wall of Sound behind him includes Eric Clapton and members of Badfinger.

Answer: Whatever it is, things were looking up: This became Harrison's second solo U.S. Top 10 hit.

No. 1. Beach Boys, "Wouldn't It Be Nice" (1966)

Prototype power pop from producer and co-writer Brian Wilson, as the Beach Boys pair a light-filled sound with some of their most searching, melancholic lyrics.

Answer: Some day, sure. Presumably on the phone, Wilson suggests continuing the conversation while Mike Love ends up wishing the love interest, "Good night, sleep tight."