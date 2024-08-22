New Device Brings ‘Smell-O-Vision’ Concept to Your Home Theater

New Device Brings &#8216;Smell-O-Vision&#8217; Concept to Your Home Theater

LMPC / Hulton Archive, Getty Images / MovieScent

The concept behind the '60s movie theater Smell-O-Vision system has been revamped for modern times, in the form of a device that will release scents to match the scenes playing on your home theater system.

MovieScent, which goes on sale in September, will release a range of smells according to the movie or TV show you’re watching, or the video game you’re playing, based on audio cues interpreted by AI.

The $180 unit ($150 until Sept. 30) will come with six initial scents: ocean, fresh cut grass, restaurant, forest and storm, plus a manual clean air option to act as a palette cleanser. Each bottle, at a cost of $90 for six, can be triggered over 4,000 times, with 36 more options set to arrive in the coming months including fire, jungle, zombie, new car and blood.

“Imagine how diminished life would be without the sense of smell and taste,” the manufacturers said in a statement. “But that is exactly how movies, TV shows and video games have been experienced – until now! [You] can now go beyond sight and sound [to] smell and taste environments and events, in real time. Using the connection between scent and memory, we can [provide] a deeper, immersive experience.”

MovieScent Promises Five Minutes to Smell-O-Vision at Home

They said the system was compatible with “every movie and game ever made as well as a wide range of devices including all TVs, PCs, mobile phones, tablets, gaming systems and VR headsets.” They continued: “MovieScent can be used anywhere someone is watching content.

“The process begins with its state-of-the-art adaptor that captures audio in real-time through HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack or optical audio cable connections. Audio is then processed by proprietary AI technology, which identifies key cues and events within the content. The AI-identified scent is then released from the scent atomizer, creating an instantaneous and synchronized sensory experience.”

MovieScent – which follows a similar GameScent product, and appears comparable to a planned non-AI device for adventure gaming – is said to require a simple five-minute app-based setup process, and the scent bottles are easy to swap.

Watch the MovieScent Commercial

