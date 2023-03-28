Smashing Pumpkins Announce Sprawling North American Summer Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Sprawling North American Summer Tour

Bryan Rolli, UCR

The Smashing Pumpkins will embark on a sprawling North American tour this summer with support on various dates from Stone Temple Pilots, Rival Sons and Interpol.

The trek, dubbed The World Is a Vampire, kicks off in late July with two nights at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas before hitting amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, wrapping on Sept. 9 in Noblesville, Ind.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates and support for each show below.

In a statement, Pumpkins bandleader Billy Corgan described the tour — which will also feature champions from the National Wrestling Alliance competing in most cities — as a traveling festival for outcasts.

"I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and the Cure existed — it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong," he said. "That's what The World Is a Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party."

The tour announcement is accompanied by the release of "Spellbinding," a new single off the third and final installment of ATUM, which the band describes as a "rock opera in three acts." You can hear it below. The final ATUM installment is set for release on May 5 and will come with a special-edition box set featuring all 33 tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs. It's available to preorder now.

Smashing Pumpkins, The World Is a Vampire 2023 Tour
July 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
July 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
Aug. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
Aug. 3 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
Aug. 5 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *
Aug. 6 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
Aug. 7 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *
Aug. 9 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *
Aug. 10 - Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
Aug. 11 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino **
Aug. 13 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^
Aug. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^
Aug. 16 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^
Aug. 17 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^
Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^
Aug. 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
Aug. 22 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^
Aug. 24 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
Aug. 25 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^
Aug. 30 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^
Aug. 31 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^
Sept. 2 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
Sept. 3 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^
Sept. 6 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^^
Sept. 8 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater - ^
Sept. 9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons
* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons
**w/ Stone Temple Pilots
^^ w/ Interpol

Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins, Oct. 2, 2022

Jane's Addiction and the Smashing Pumpkins kicked off the Spirits on Fire Tour on Oct. 2, 2022, at Dallas' American Airlines Center.
Filed Under: Smashing Pumpkins
Categories: Concerts
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR