Smashing Pumpkins Announce Sprawling North American Summer Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins will embark on a sprawling North American tour this summer with support on various dates from Stone Temple Pilots, Rival Sons and Interpol.

The trek, dubbed The World Is a Vampire, kicks off in late July with two nights at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas before hitting amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, wrapping on Sept. 9 in Noblesville, Ind.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates and support for each show below.

In a statement, Pumpkins bandleader Billy Corgan described the tour — which will also feature champions from the National Wrestling Alliance competing in most cities — as a traveling festival for outcasts.

"I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and the Cure existed — it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong," he said. "That's what The World Is a Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party."

The tour announcement is accompanied by the release of "Spellbinding," a new single off the third and final installment of ATUM, which the band describes as a "rock opera in three acts." You can hear it below. The final ATUM installment is set for release on May 5 and will come with a special-edition box set featuring all 33 tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs. It's available to preorder now.

Smashing Pumpkins, The World Is a Vampire 2023 Tour

July 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

July 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Aug. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Aug. 3 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Aug. 5 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

Aug. 6 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Aug. 7 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

Aug. 9 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

Aug. 10 - Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Aug. 11 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino **

Aug. 13 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

Aug. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

Aug. 16 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

Aug. 17 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 22 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

Aug. 24 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

Aug. 25 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

Aug. 30 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

Aug. 31 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

Sept. 2 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

Sept. 3 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

Sept. 6 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^^

Sept. 8 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater - ^

Sept. 9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol