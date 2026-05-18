The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a fall tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1995 double LP Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Dubbed the Rats in a Cage Tour, the trek will see Billy Corgan and company performing the landmark album in full. A promo video announcing the tour (which you can watch below) promises “two unique sets” -- one celebrating Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, while the other delivers selections “from nearly four decades of unruly hits and dark treasures.”

The 27-date tour begins Sept. 30 in Columbus, Ohio, before winding its way across North America. Smashing Pumpkins will hit most major metropolitan areas along the way, including Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle, before coming to a close Nov. 12 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: How Smashing Pumpkins' 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Became Definitive

A full list of tour dates can be found below. Smashing Pumpkins also have two additional festival stops on their schedule, separate from the Rats in a Cage Tour: July 31 at Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Nov. 14 at the Darker Waves festival in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Smashing Pumpkins 'The Rats in a Cage' 2026 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center

10/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/07 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

10/09 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/11 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth

10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

11/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum