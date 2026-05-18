Smashing Pumpkins Announce ‘Mellon Collie’ 30th Anniversary Tour
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a fall tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1995 double LP Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.
Dubbed the Rats in a Cage Tour, the trek will see Billy Corgan and company performing the landmark album in full. A promo video announcing the tour (which you can watch below) promises “two unique sets” -- one celebrating Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, while the other delivers selections “from nearly four decades of unruly hits and dark treasures.”
The 27-date tour begins Sept. 30 in Columbus, Ohio, before winding its way across North America. Smashing Pumpkins will hit most major metropolitan areas along the way, including Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle, before coming to a close Nov. 12 at the Forum in Los Angeles.
READ MORE: How Smashing Pumpkins' 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Became Definitive
A full list of tour dates can be found below. Smashing Pumpkins also have two additional festival stops on their schedule, separate from the Rats in a Cage Tour: July 31 at Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Nov. 14 at the Darker Waves festival in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Smashing Pumpkins 'The Rats in a Cage' 2026 Tour Dates:
09/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center
10/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/07 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
10/09 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell
10/11 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth
10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
11/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Smashing Pumpkins Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reed