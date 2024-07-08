Slash Covers Hendrix and Dylan at Tour Launch: Set List and Video

Slash kicked off his inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival over the weekend with back-to-back shows that consisted almost exclusively of blues and rock staples.

The trek launched on Friday at Bonner, Montana's KettleHouse Amphitheater and continued on Saturday at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Airway Heights, Washington. (Slash also made a third stop at Seattle's Easy Street Records on Sunday for a shorter in-store performance.)

You can see the KettleHouse Amphitheater set list and videos from the performance below.

Many of the songs from Slash's tour kickoff also appeared on his new star-studded blues covers album Orgy of the Damned, which features Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, Chris Robinson, Billy Gibbons, Iggy Pop and other guests. The top-hatted guitarist played almost every track on the album, including Howlin' Wolf's "Killing Floor," Fleetwood Mac's "Oh Well," the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Elmore James' "Shake Your Money Maker" and his instrumental original "Metal Chestnut."

Additionally, Slash opened the show with Bukka White's "Parchman Farm Blues," broke out Jimi Hendrix's "Stone Free" and debuted his rendition of Bob Dylan's "It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry." Myles Kennedy also joined him on Saturday during "Cross Road Blues."

Watch Slash Perform 'Born Under a Bad Sign' on 7/5/24

Slash Wants to 'Bring People Together' on Summer 2024 Tour

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival name is an acronym for "Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Equality N' Tolerance." Speaking to UCR about the impetus for the traveling roadshow, Slash explained: "I thought it would be a great time, because of all of the divisions and whatnot [that are] happening in this country on a social level, to try and bring some solidarity and acceptance and support different groups. I want to really sort of bring people together and make this a celebration of all different kinds of people and all kinds of different ways of thinking. I just thought that would be a good vehicle for that."

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival will feature various lineups across its six-week duration, with support on select dates from rock and blues artists such as Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Larkin Poe, Jackie Venson and more. The North American tour is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 17 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Watch Slash Perform 'Stormy Monday' on 7/5/24

Slash, 7/5/24, KettleHouse Amphitheater, Bonner, Montana Set List

1. "Parchman Farm Blues" (Bukka White cover)

2. "Killing Floor" (Howlin' Wolf cover)

3. "Born Under a Bad Sign" (Booker T. & the MG's cover)

4. "Oh Well" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

5. "Big Legged Woman" (Freddie King cover)

6. "Hoochie Coochie Man" (Muddy Waters cover)

7. "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" (The Temptations cover)

8. "Key to the Highway" (Booker T. & the MG's cover)

9. "Stormy Monday" (T-Bone Walker cover)

10. "The Pusher" (Hoyt Axton cover)

11. "Metal Chestnut"

12. "Cross Road Blues" (Robert Johnson cover)

13. "Cradle Rock" (Rory Gallagher Cover)

14. "Stone Free" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

15. "It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry" (Bob Dylan cover)

16. "Shake Your Money Maker" (Elmore James cover)