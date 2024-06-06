Watch Skid Row Play ‘Slave to the Grind’ Off ‘Live in London’ LP

Thirty-five years after their debut album hit shelves, Skid Row will release their first official live album and concert film, Live in London.

The collection arrives on Sept. 20 in CD/DVD, two-LP and digital formats and is available to preorder now. Skid Row is previewing the set with a live video of set opener "Slave to the Grind." You can watch the video and see the full track listing below.

Filmed at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on Oct. 24, 2022, Live in London captures Skid Row on the heels of their latest studio album, The Gang's All Here, which came out earlier that month. Singer Erik Gronwall — who sang on the album and recently announced his amicable departure from Skid Row — leads the band through hits like "18 and Life," "Monkey Business" and "I Remember You," along with The Gang's All Here cuts and fan favorites off their first two albums, such as "Makin' a Mess" and "Riot Act."

"As teens, we dreamt of playing places like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and CBGB in New York City," the band said in a statement. "Our dreams became bigger with London, England, at the forefront. We fantasized one day to headline a show in the very city where so many of our favorite bands came from."

Guitarist Dave "The Snake" Sabo added: "After the release of The Gang's All Here album, we realized that something special was happening. This record perfectly captures that moment in time. Thank you, London! You always deliver! Onward and upward."

Why Did Erik Gronwall Leave Skid Row?

Gronwall announced his departure from Skid Row in March, citing the need to prioritize his health following leukemia treatment.

"I got the opportunity to join this incredible band six months after my treatment against leukemia," Gronwall said in a statement at the time. "And one month after that I was on a world tour with Skid f**** Row. Wow! It was a dream come true. However, it proved challenging touring the world with an impaired immune system, which is a result of my bone marrow transplant. I respect and understand that Skid Row is a touring band but since I can't prioritize my health being in the band, I have decided that it's better for me to step aside."

Skid Row recently played four shows with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale filling in on vocals. Although the pairing delighted many fans, it’s still just temporary. Bassist Rachel Bolan recently told Detroit's WRIF radio station (via Blabbermouth) that the crop of prospective replacement singers includes "no one, really, with a name. But, yeah, we've been talking to a few guys that piqued our interest, for sure."

Skid Row, 'Live in London' Track Listing

"Slave To The Grind"

"The Threat"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Piece Of Me"

"Livin' On A Chain Gang"

"Psycho Therapy"

"In A Darkened Room"

"Makin' A Mess"

"The Gang’s All Here"

"Riot Act"

"Tear It Down"

"Monkey Business"

"I Remember You"

"Time Bomb"

"Youth Gone Wild"