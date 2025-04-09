Sixx:A.M. Details ‘Prayers for the Damned and Blessed’ Deluxe Set

Sixx:A.M. have merged songs from their 2016 albums Prayers for the Damned and Prayers for the Blessed into a collector’s edition, which arrives on Jun. 6.

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ashba and singer-producer James Michael have included new versions of their songs “Maybe It’s Time” and “Prayers for the Damned” and an alternative mix of “We Will Not Go Quietly" to the collection.

Titled Prayers for the Damned & Blessed, a limited-edition option is presented in a smoke-colored 3LP set, and the set will also be available via streaming platforms.

“Over the years, the trio toured the globe and released six studio albums, a live album, multiple hit singles, including ‘Life Is Beautiful,’ ‘Stars,’ ‘Lies of the Beautiful People’ and from ‘Maybe It’s Time,’” Endurance Music Group said in a press release.

“SIXX:A.M. announced their hiatus in 2021, marking the end of an era for the band. With over 500 million streams across digital platforms, their music continues to resonate with fans worldwide. As the first time both original albums have been available on vinyl in years, this is a must-have for collectors of rock history and fans alike.”

Prayers for the Damned & Blessed can be pre-ordered now.

Sixx:A.M., ‘Prayers for the Damned & Blessed’ Track Listing

Side A

“Rise”

“You Have Come to the Right Place”

“I’m Sick”

“Prayers for the Damned”

“Better Man”

Side B

“Can’t Stop”

“When We Were Gods”

“Belly of the Beast”

“Everything Went to Hell”

“The Last Time (My Heart Will Hit the Ground)”

Side C

“Rise of the Melancholy Empire”

“Barbarians (Prayers for the Blessed)”

“We Will Not Go Quietly”

“Wolf at Your Door”

Side D

“Maybe It’s Time”

“The Devil’s Coming”

“Catacombs”

“That’s Gonna Leave a Scar”

“Without You” (Badfinger cover)

Side E

“Suffocate”

“Riot in My Head”

“Helicopters”

“Prayers for the Damned” (Acoustic)

“Rise” (Acoustic)

Side F

“Maybe It’s Time” (Piano version)

P”rayers for the Damned” (Piano version)

“We Will Not Go Quietly” (Alternate Mix)