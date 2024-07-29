Sinead O’Connor’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Sinead O'Connor's cause of death has been confirmed. According to her death certificate, the 56-year-old singer died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma.

The certificate was registered last week in London by John Reynolds, O'Connor’s first husband and friend. According to the Irish Independent, it noted that she'd died from "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection."

Back in January, a London coroner’s office had said that O'Connor died of natural causes, approximately six months after she was found dead in her home in London on July 26, 2023.

Reaction to O'Connor's Death

Her funeral was held in August 2023 just outside Dublin, where thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respects. Present at the event was Bono, the Edge and Adam Clayton of U2, as well as the Boomtown Rats' Bob Geldof and the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.

Tributes were also made online. "Touch these eyes with a broken smile," U2 posted on social media, quoting a 1986 song called "Heroine" that O'Connor recorded with the Edge, "touch my mouth with your furrowed brow, lift my heart, heal my shame, lead me into rest again ... Heroine ... Rest in peace, Sinead."

Alanis Morissette and Foo Fighters dedicated their performance of 1987's "Mandinka" to "a beautiful woman of high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us. This is for her."