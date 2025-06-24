Simple Minds Expand ‘Once Upon a Time’ for 40th Anniversary
Simple Minds' seventh album, the worldwide multiplatinum hit Once Upon a Time, will celebrate its 40th anniversary later this year with an expanded five-CD Deluxe Edition.
The 1985 LP arrived just months after the soundtrack single "Don't You (Forget About Me)" hit No. 1 in the U.S. thanks to its inclusion in the movie The Breakfast Club.
Once Upon a Time became the Scottish band's only Top 10 LP in the States after its release in October 1985. Three of its singles made the Top 40: "Sanctify Yourself," "All the Things She Said" and "Alive and Kicking," which peaked at No. 3.
The upcoming five-disc Once Upon a Time, scheduled to arrive on Oct. 17, 40 years to the week of its original release, includes the original LP plus CDs featuring B-sides, single mixes, extended mixes, and a live album from Paris in 1986.
What's on Simple Minds' 40th Anniversary Edition of 'Once Upon a Time'?
"Don't You (Forget About Me)" will also be included in the set in three versions: the original 7" single mix, the 12" extended single and a live rendition from Rotterdam in December 1985.
The second disc of the upcoming Deluxe Edition will include "Don't You (Forget About Me)"'s B-side "A Brass Band in African Chimes" in both 7" and 12" mixes; edit and instrumental versions of "Alive and Kicking" and "Sanctify Yourself"; and the U.S. remix of the 1982 single "Promised You a Miracle."
Live in the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986 — a No. 1 album in the U.K. when it was released in 1987 — features on the final two CDs, and includes concert versions of many Once Upon a Time tracks and earlier Simple Minds songs "Waterfront," "Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)" and New Gold Dream."
You can see the track listing for the Super Deluxe edition of Once Upon a Time below.
The original album will also be available in red vinyl.
Simple Minds recently completed a U.S. tour. The band will launch the U.K. leg of the tour later this week in their hometown of Glasgow.
Simple Minds, 'Once Upon a Time Super Deluxe' Track Listing
DISC ONE: Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time
All The Things She Said
Ghost Dancing
Alive And Kicking
Oh Jungleland
I Wish You Were Here
Sanctify Yourself
Come A Long Way
DISC TWO: B-Sides / Mixes
Don't You (Forget About Me) - 7" Single
A Brass Band in African Chimes - 7" Single
Don't You (Forget About Me) - 12" Single
A Brass Band in African Chimes – - Extended Version
Alive And Kicking - Edit
Alive And Kicking - Instrumental
Up On the Catwalk - Live (Barrowlands, Ballroom, Glasgow: 5th January 1985
Alive And Kicking - 7" Remix / Edit
Alive And Kicking - 12" Remix
Alive And Kicking - Kevorkian 12" Remix
Sanctify Yourself - Edit
Sanctify Yourself - Instrumental
Sanctify Yourself - Alternative Edit
DISC THREE: B-Sides / Extended Mixes
Street Hassle - Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985
Love Song -Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985
Sanctify Yourself - Extended Mix
Sanctify Yourself - Dub Version
All The Things She Said - Edit
Promised You a Miracle - US Remix
All The Things She Said - Extended Version
Don't You (Forget About Me) – Live- Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985
Ghost Dancing - 12" Remix
Ghost Dancing - Instrumental
Oh Jungleland - 12" Remix
Oh Jungleland - Instrumental
DISC FOUR: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986
Ghost Dancing
Big Sleep
Waterfront
Promised You a Miracle
Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)
Oh Jungleland
Alive And Kicking
DISC FIVE: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986
Don't You (Forget About Me)
Once Upon a Time
Book Of Brilliant Things
East At Easter
Sanctify Yourself
Love Song / Sun City / Dance to The Music
New Gold Dream
