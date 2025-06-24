Simple Minds Expand ‘Once Upon a Time’ for 40th Anniversary

Simple Minds' seventh album, the worldwide multiplatinum hit Once Upon a Time, will celebrate its 40th anniversary later this year with an expanded five-CD Deluxe Edition.

The 1985 LP arrived just months after the soundtrack single "Don't You (Forget About Me)" hit No. 1 in the U.S. thanks to its inclusion in the movie The Breakfast Club.

Once Upon a Time became the Scottish band's only Top 10 LP in the States after its release in October 1985. Three of its singles made the Top 40: "Sanctify Yourself," "All the Things She Said" and "Alive and Kicking," which peaked at No. 3.

The upcoming five-disc Once Upon a Time, scheduled to arrive on Oct. 17, 40 years to the week of its original release, includes the original LP plus CDs featuring B-sides, single mixes, extended mixes, and a live album from Paris in 1986.

What's on Simple Minds' 40th Anniversary Edition of 'Once Upon a Time'?

"Don't You (Forget About Me)" will also be included in the set in three versions: the original 7" single mix, the 12" extended single and a live rendition from Rotterdam in December 1985.

The second disc of the upcoming Deluxe Edition will include "Don't You (Forget About Me)"'s B-side "A Brass Band in African Chimes" in both 7" and 12" mixes; edit and instrumental versions of "Alive and Kicking" and "Sanctify Yourself"; and the U.S. remix of the 1982 single "Promised You a Miracle."

Live in the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986 — a No. 1 album in the U.K. when it was released in 1987 — features on the final two CDs, and includes concert versions of many Once Upon a Time tracks and earlier Simple Minds songs "Waterfront," "Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)" and New Gold Dream."

You can see the track listing for the Super Deluxe edition of Once Upon a Time below.

The original album will also be available in red vinyl.

Simple Minds recently completed a U.S. tour. The band will launch the U.K. leg of the tour later this week in their hometown of Glasgow.

Simple Minds, 'Once Upon a Time Super Deluxe' Track Listing

DISC ONE: Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time

All The Things She Said

Ghost Dancing

Alive And Kicking

Oh Jungleland

I Wish You Were Here

Sanctify Yourself

Come A Long Way

DISC TWO: B-Sides / Mixes

Don't You (Forget About Me) - 7" Single

A Brass Band in African Chimes - 7" Single

Don't You (Forget About Me) - 12" Single

A Brass Band in African Chimes – - Extended Version

Alive And Kicking - Edit

Alive And Kicking - Instrumental

Up On the Catwalk - Live (Barrowlands, Ballroom, Glasgow: 5th January 1985

Alive And Kicking - 7" Remix / Edit

Alive And Kicking - 12" Remix

Alive And Kicking - Kevorkian 12" Remix

Sanctify Yourself - Edit

Sanctify Yourself - Instrumental

Sanctify Yourself - Alternative Edit

DISC THREE: B-Sides / Extended Mixes

Street Hassle - Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Love Song -Live - Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Sanctify Yourself - Extended Mix

Sanctify Yourself - Dub Version

All The Things She Said - Edit

Promised You a Miracle - US Remix

All The Things She Said - Extended Version

Don't You (Forget About Me) – Live- Ahoy, Rotterdam: 3rd December 1985

Ghost Dancing - 12" Remix

Ghost Dancing - Instrumental

Oh Jungleland - 12" Remix

Oh Jungleland - Instrumental

DISC FOUR: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986

Ghost Dancing

Big Sleep

Waterfront

Promised You a Miracle

Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)

Oh Jungleland

Alive And Kicking

DISC FIVE: Live In the City of Light - Live From Le Zenith, Paris 1986

Don't You (Forget About Me)

Once Upon a Time

Book Of Brilliant Things

East At Easter

Sanctify Yourself

Love Song / Sun City / Dance to The Music

New Gold Dream