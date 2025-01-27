Simple Minds is heading out on a headlining North American tour with fellow '80s favorites Modern English and Soft Cell. See a complete list of cities and dates below.

"Been a while but absence makes the heart grow fonder," Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr said in an official statement. "Simple Minds are ecstatic at the prospect of touring so extensively in the U.S. and Canada this coming spring."

The dates begin on May 16 at Ridgefield, Washington, and continue through June 22 in Noblesville, Indiana, with stops along the way in Chicago, Denver, Toronto, Phoenix, and the Houston and Los Angeles areas. Artist presales begin at 10AM local time on Wednesday, Jan. 29, follows by local presales on Thursday, Jan. 30 – also at 10AM local time.

All presales end later on Thursday at 10PM. General ticketing then kicks off at 10AM local time on Friday, Jan. 31. For more details, visit www.simpleminds.com/tour.

Simple Minds' new tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of their breakout year, as "Don't You (Forget About Me)" became an international chart-topper while their 1985 LP Once Upon a Time was certified gold. That led to a signature appearance at Live Aid.

Watch 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' at Live Aid

New Simple Minds Tour Coincides With Expanded Reissue

"Don't You (Forget About Me)" originally only appeared on the The Breakfast Club soundtrack. Simple Minds have rectified today with the release of a new expanded reissue of Once Upon a Time that now includes the smash hit. They'll also be performing "Don't You (Forget About Me)" this Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Hindsight is a glorious thing!" Kerr admits. “Forty years on and it now feels right for Simple Minds to have 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' included in this classy new nine-track edition of Once Upon a Time."

Simple Minds are the focus of a new documentary, Simple Minds: Everything Is Possible, which is currently streaming in the UK on BBC iPlayer. The film's North American broadcast is still pending. Their most recent album is 2022's Direction of the Heart, though Simple Minds more recently issued a new single titled "Your Name In Lights."

Simple Minds 2025 North American Tour Dates

5/16 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

5/17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

5/20 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

5/22 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

5/23 – Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

5/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

5/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

5/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

5/31 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/1 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

6/4 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart AMP

6/5 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

6/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

6/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/17 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

6/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

6/20 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center