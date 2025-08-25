This November, Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Only two of the band's original members remain, singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke, the latter of which has said the odds of them performing at the ceremony are "very good."

It's not a definite just yet, though.

"I don't know. I know that we've been approached to play a couple of songs," Kirke recently explained to Defenders of the Faith. "I've spoken with Paul. Paul's health, as you know, is not good, but I think...I'm crossing my fingers that we will be able to play at least one song. I don't know what it is yet, and I don't even know who's gonna be inducting us yet."

READ MORE: 35 Years Ago: How Retooled Bad Company Survived a ‘Dangerous Age’

Kirke went on to explain that he's aware of a house band that is learning a "handful" of Bad Company songs "just in case."

"I think the odds of us performing are very good," he said.

How Long Has Bad Company Been Eligible for the Rock Hall?

Bad Company, which first formed in 1973, has been eligible for inclusion in the Rock Hall for over two decades. Still, this year was the first time they were ever nominated.

"We influenced a couple of generations of bands, so it's about time and we're very happy," Kirke said. "I'm also happy, because dear old Mick Ralphs, our guitarist who passed away a couple of months ago, learned that Bad Company was going to be inducted just a couple of weeks before he finally passed away. That made us very, very happy indeed."

What Does Paul Rodgers Think?

Rodgers also appears to be excited about the upcoming ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 8.

“It is pretty amazing and very cool to be part of an iconic American institution that celebrates music, musicians and sometimes unsung heroes behind the scenes,” he told Billboard back in April. "I know that our fans, friends and some media have wanted this for a long time, so they will be pleased at last."