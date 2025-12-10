In the days leading up to Ozzy Osbourne's death on July 22 of this year, he dreamt of strange people lined up watching him, his wife Sharon has said.

Speaking recently on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon revealed some details about what her husband was going through then.

"I said, 'Well, what kind of ­people?'" she said (via Metal Hammer). "He goes, 'All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I'm seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there, and I'm looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody's talking.' And he knew. He was ready."

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album

Sharon then spoke about the morning of Ozzy's passing: "He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4:30, and he said, 'Wake up'. I said, 'I'm already bloody awake, you've woken me up.' And he said, 'Kiss me'. And then he said, 'Hug me tight.'

"I can't help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I'd have told him I loved him more. If only I'd have held him tighter. And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away."

Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death

Ozzy's death came less than three weeks after his Back to the Beginning farewell concert, though the singer had been struggling with various health issues for years. His death certificate stated that the official cause of his passing was "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)."

"I wish he was still here," Ozzy's son Jack said in September. "I wish he was still with us all. But he was having a rough go, and I think people saw that at the show. But no one expected it to happen as quickly as it did and when it did. It was not anything that was on our radar."

Still, the way things turned out gave Jack a bit of comfort.

"One thing that has kind of stuck with me about my father's exit was how there is almost a perfection to it," he explained. "He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans. He got to see his friends he hadn't seen in such a long time. He got to perform. I mean, there was so much accomplished before the full stop."