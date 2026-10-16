What if you could go back and have a conversation with your younger self? That's what Shane Cronin finally had the chance to do with "Bus Stop," the newest single from his project, Whisker. You can watch a video for the track below.

But the singer-songwriter didn't have a completely ordinary childhood, because he grew up with REO Speedwagon vocalist Kevin Cronin as his father, a dynamic that was complex to figure out at a young age.

“Growing up as the son of a touring musician, my dad was absent for eight months out of the year. The financial security he provided came with a lack of closeness, which was difficult to deal with,” Shane tells UCR.

How Shane Came to Terms With His Famous Father

But age would bring added wisdom, as it does. "Bus Stop" revisits the feelings of anxiety and separation that he felt, even if he wasn't able to verbalize what he was dealing with at that time. He came to recognize that even in the times that his father was away, he was often there in other important ways. One particular moment came to mind from fifth grade, which ended up providing the core of what Cronin captures with his words in the song.

“While getting onto a bus with him, little 11-year-old me had an anxiety attack because I was feeling nauseous, and it spiraled," he says. "My dad was there to comfort me and hug me, as he always was for my entire childhood. He was always there, even though I associated him with being on the road.”

What Kevin Cronin Thought When He Heard 'Bus Stop'

“The toughest part of touring for me has always been missing my wife and children. I always blocked out my schedule for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. But there is no advance notice for one of my children going through a break-up, having a tough day, or just hanging out watching a ballgame together," he shares with UCR. "I spent as much time as possible with my kids, and although I was always a phone call away, I admittedly missed a lot."

"When I first heard the raw guitar intro to 'Bus Stop,' the intimacy of the vocal, and the lyric that held me and never let go, I could feel I was hearing something special," he remembers. "I had a sense that the bus stop in question was a tour bus, and I remembered the night Shane was likely writing about."

"I love how Shane has developed his own unique style of poetry, yet everyone can insert their story into his. I’m not gonna lie, when I read Shane’s quote, my eyes got moist," he adds. "I am happy for my son that he feels free to express this story, and proud of the courage he showed in sharing it.”

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Chloe Louisa Shane Patrick Cronin

How Shane Ended Up Pursuing Music

Believe it or not, it was not his initial chosen path. He and his twin brother Josh made some good noise as basketball players at Westlake High School. It was ultimately their sister, Holly, who encouraged Shane to join the school choir.

He admits that even though there was no shortage of music in the household as he was growing up, he first had some realities to confront within himself. "That moment was a bit discouraging at first, because it all began with me realizing I would never grow past 5 feet 11, and my hoop dreams were crushed right then and there," he told Earmilk earlier this fall.

Cronin flourished with his newly chosen musical path though, which he would continue to follow all of the way to USC's pop music program where he graduated as a vocal major. But he was also doing other things along the way.

He and Josh also formed a band, Sir, Please, while they were still in high school. Teamed up with three classmates, who were also in the group, Cronin spent close to a decade building a story of success with the music they made.

Concurrently, while he was at USC, growing as a writer, producer and musician, Sir, Please grew with him. The band spent a lot of time recording and touring and to date, their song, "Dance With Me," has more than 11 million streams.

When Sir, Please came to an end in 2024, though it left the songwriter at a crossroads, he eventually found that it wasn't the final chapter he had logged.

Instead, "Bus Stop" demonstrates how Cronin has taken his music in an even more personal direction. He writes openly and from the heart. Tracks like "Marry Into Money" also illustrate that he's adept at serving up a good earworm with an inescapable hook.

What's Next for Cronin and Whisker?

After releasing a series of EPs in 2024 and 2025, Cronin will reveal Can't You Feel It, the album he's been working on this year. He's hoping that a return to the road will be one of the next steps.

Presently, Cronin feels that "Bus Stop" and "Marry Into Money" offer a good preview of what fans can expect from the record, which arrives Oct. 30. “These songs are conversations that would otherwise remain unspoken, between myself and former partners, family members, and past and future versions of myself.”

Watch Whisker's 'Bus Stop' Video

15 Childhood Myths and Rituals We Swore By (and Some We Probably Still Do) Wishing at 11:11, lifting your feet over railroad tracks, and fearing Bloody Mary: the childhood myths and rituals we swore by. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz